Millie Bright scored in England's 1-1 draw with Canada on Thursday as they maintained their unbeaten record under Sarina Wiegman

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she will make changes against Spain in the Arnold Clark Cup because she wants to "develop our style of play".

The Lionesses drew 1-1 with Olympic champions Canada in their opening game of the tournament on Thursday.

They face Spain at Carrow Road on Sunday in the second of three games played across six days.

"There will be some changes. We have the opportunity to try out some things," said Wiegman.

"We want to see things and develop our style of play. We want to see different combinations of players together and see how they connect. We have that opportunity [on Sunday]."

A new-look midfield duo of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh impressed in Thursday's draw with Canada, and Wiegman is keen to use the pairing again as she prepares for this summer's home European Championship.

But Wiegman said there were opportunities to look at other combinations as part of England's "journey" to the Euros.

"We made a plan and we have been thinking about this for a long time. We want to approach every game to win but we also know it's a step in preparation for our Euros," she added.

"It's nice when you win and it gives a good energy but when you lose we shouldn't be in any urgency. It's a step on our journey to the Euros."

Arnold Clark Cup fixtures (all times GMT) Germany 1-1 Spain England 1-1 Canada England v Spain - 20 February (15:15) Carrow Road, Norwich Canada v Germany - 20 February (20:15) Carrow Road, Norwich Spain v Canada - 23 February (14:30) Molineux, Wolverhampton England v Germany-23 February (19:30) Molineux, Wolverhampton

England are hosting the inaugural tournament - involving Spain, Canada and Germany - as preparation for the summer.

All three of England's opponents are in the world's top 10 and Spain are widely considered one of the favourites for the Euros.

"[Spain] have developed very well. We know they have a lot of Barcelona players so are very technical," said Wiegman.

"They have done really well. We also think we have opportunities to harm them too.

"They are tight on the ball, comfortable on the ball and want the ball a lot. We talk about moments in possession and moments out of possession. We think they will have the ball but we will too."

England and Manchester City striker Ellen White said the players want to "test" themselves against top-level opposition like Spain.

The visitors named nine players from Barcelona's Champions League-winning squad in their starting XI for the 1-1 draw with Germany on Thursday - including Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

"As a footballer you want to play against the best opponents so collectively as a squad we're really excited to face Spain," White said.

"They have a different style of play to what we've faced. They will want to possess the ball but we want it at the same time. It will be an interesting match-up."