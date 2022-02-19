Last updated on .From the section Scottish

St Mirren want to hold talks with Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown about replacing Jim Goodwin as manager after the latter took over at the Dons. (Record) external-link

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey would like the opportunity to take on Erling Haaland if the Borussia Dortmund striker returns in Thursday's Europa League return leg in Glasgow, with the Ibrox side leading 4-2. (Sun) external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos will be in the Rangers team for Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee United, despite coming off late on against Dortmund on Thursday. (Express) external-link

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd believes Ryan Jack and John Lundstram are now Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's go-to men in midfield. (Sun) external-link

Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide does not want his loan move to Oostende to spell the end of his time in Glasgow. (Record) external-link

Hearts' on-loan Brighton winger Alex Cochrane believes playing in the Scottish Premiership has improved his game and he is eager to seal a deal for next season. (Record) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson believes Hearts will return to action refreshed this weekend after a full week between training for the first time in 2022. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ilmari Niskanen hopes to help Dundee United do the double over Rangers on Sunday, after the Ibrox side lost at Tannadice earlier in the season. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Sebastian Soto hopes Livingston can rescue his season and dreams of featuring for the United States at the World Cup. (Herald - subscription required) external-link