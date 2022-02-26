Kelty Hearts v Annan Athletic

Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|24
|17
|4
|3
|51
|22
|29
|55
|2
|Forfar
|25
|13
|7
|5
|46
|27
|19
|46
|3
|Annan Athletic
|25
|13
|5
|7
|42
|29
|13
|44
|4
|Edinburgh City
|26
|11
|6
|9
|35
|37
|-2
|39
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|24
|9
|6
|9
|35
|37
|-2
|33
|6
|Stranraer
|26
|8
|7
|11
|34
|42
|-8
|31
|7
|Stirling
|24
|7
|6
|11
|29
|33
|-4
|27
|8
|Albion
|23
|7
|4
|12
|27
|38
|-11
|25
|9
|Elgin
|26
|6
|7
|13
|24
|40
|-16
|25
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|25
|5
|4
|16
|17
|35
|-18
|19