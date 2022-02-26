Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|25
|12
|10
|3
|38
|18
|20
|46
|2
|Kilmarnock
|26
|14
|4
|8
|34
|19
|15
|46
|3
|Inverness CT
|27
|10
|10
|7
|35
|26
|9
|40
|4
|Raith Rovers
|26
|9
|11
|6
|34
|30
|4
|38
|5
|Partick Thistle
|23
|10
|7
|6
|37
|23
|14
|37
|6
|Hamilton
|27
|7
|10
|10
|29
|41
|-12
|31
|7
|Morton
|26
|7
|9
|10
|30
|35
|-5
|30
|8
|Ayr
|26
|7
|8
|11
|25
|39
|-14
|29
|9
|Dunfermline
|25
|4
|11
|10
|24
|40
|-16
|23
|10
|Queen of Sth
|25
|4
|8
|13
|25
|40
|-15
|20
BBC Scotland looks at how Rangers achieved one of their best-ever European results with a sensational Europa League win at Borussia Dortmund.
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson wants to take Leighton Baines' place as the number one defender for Premier League assists, but knows that if and when he breaks the record, team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be far behind.
Two of Liel Abada's former coaches tell BBC Scotland about the player who "has everything" and has hit the ground running in Scottish football.
Scotland aim to "inspire the next generation" of women to take up rugby by qualifying for the World Cup, says captain Rachel Malcolm.
With January's deadline day approaching, BBC Scotland finds out what goes on behind the scenes during a Scottish football transfer.
Fearless 82-year-old Scot Murdoch McGregor is the UK sailor of the year for 2021 after his incredible solo voyage made him the oldest person to circumnavigate Britain.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland