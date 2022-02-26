National League
SouthendSouthend United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Roots Hall

Southend United v Solihull Moors

National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport29194659273261
2Chesterfield291510452292355
3Boreham Wood26158336171953
4Solihull Moors28157646262052
5Wrexham28157646271952
6Halifax27156642222051
7Bromley28156745331251
8Notts County27147650302049
9Grimsby281441042291346
10Dag & Red281341150381243
11Torquay29126114443142
12Southend28116113138-739
13Yeovil28108102728-138
14Eastleigh2997132942-1334
15Woking29103164345-233
16Barnet2988133455-2132
17Aldershot2987143244-1231
18Wealdstone2887132941-1231
19Maidenhead United2787123148-1731
20Altrincham2986154054-1430
21Weymouth2957173053-2322
22King's Lynn2744192451-2716
23Dover2915232163-42-4
View full National League table

