Wrexham v Aldershot Town

WrexhamWrexham15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|29
|19
|4
|6
|59
|27
|32
|61
|2
|Chesterfield
|29
|15
|10
|4
|52
|29
|23
|55
|3
|Boreham Wood
|26
|15
|8
|3
|36
|17
|19
|53
|4
|Solihull Moors
|28
|15
|7
|6
|46
|26
|20
|52
|5
|Wrexham
|28
|15
|7
|6
|46
|27
|19
|52
|6
|Halifax
|27
|15
|6
|6
|42
|22
|20
|51
|7
|Bromley
|28
|15
|6
|7
|45
|33
|12
|51
|8
|Notts County
|27
|14
|7
|6
|50
|30
|20
|49
|9
|Grimsby
|28
|14
|4
|10
|42
|29
|13
|46
|10
|Dag & Red
|28
|13
|4
|11
|50
|38
|12
|43
|11
|Torquay
|29
|12
|6
|11
|44
|43
|1
|42
|12
|Southend
|28
|11
|6
|11
|31
|38
|-7
|39
|13
|Yeovil
|28
|10
|8
|10
|27
|28
|-1
|38
|14
|Eastleigh
|29
|9
|7
|13
|29
|42
|-13
|34
|15
|Woking
|29
|10
|3
|16
|43
|45
|-2
|33
|16
|Barnet
|29
|8
|8
|13
|34
|55
|-21
|32
|17
|Aldershot
|29
|8
|7
|14
|32
|44
|-12
|31
|18
|Wealdstone
|28
|8
|7
|13
|29
|41
|-12
|31
|19
|Maidenhead United
|27
|8
|7
|12
|31
|48
|-17
|31
|20
|Altrincham
|29
|8
|6
|15
|40
|54
|-14
|30
|21
|Weymouth
|29
|5
|7
|17
|30
|53
|-23
|22
|22
|King's Lynn
|27
|4
|4
|19
|24
|51
|-27
|16
|23
|Dover
|29
|1
|5
|23
|21
|63
|-42
|-4
