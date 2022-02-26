Match ends, Leeds United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Leeds suffered another damaging defeat in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as Tottenham secured a dominant victory at Elland Road.
Marcelo Bielsa's struggling side fell behind after just ten minutes when Ryan Sessegnon broke clear down the left and delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Matt Doherty to sweep home.
Dejan Kulusevski drilled in the visitors' second before Harry Kane's composed finish made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark.
Son Heung-min compounded Leeds' misery in the second half when he latched on to Kane's ball over the top of the home defence and beat Illan Meslier with a smart finish.
Robin Koch and Raphinha struck the woodwork for Leeds and Stuart Dallas should have scored a consolation prior to Spurs' fourth, but the hosts rarely looked capable of forging a route back into the game as Spurs continued to carve out opportunities on the counter-attack.
The result lifts Tottenham to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, while Leeds remain three points above the bottom three. They could drop into the relegation zone if other results go against them on Saturday.
Leeds carved open at will
Bielsa insisted prior to Saturday's game that he had no intention of walking out on the club, despite being "very worried" about his team's poor recent form.
This latest defeat - which was almost embarrassingly one-sided in the first half in particular - will do little to ease those concerns.
Tottenham carved Leeds open at will in the early stages, their 3-0 lead after just 27 minutes a fair representation of their dominance.
It could have been 4-0 just after the half-hour mark, but Sessegnon fired straight at Meslier's legs from a tight angle.
Boos rang out around Elland Road at half-time, although the home fans continued to sing in support of their team in the second half - with the game as good as lost.
Leeds, predictably, had chances of their own, although the majority came after they had gone 3-0 down. Koch rattled the post with a side-footed effort in the first half, while Luke Ayling sent a header narrowly wide of the top corner as the hosts pushed for a goal back before the break.
Dallas should have got his team on the scoresheet after rounding Hugo Lloris, before Raphinha was denied by the woodwork from a trademark free-kick.
Bielsa's side have now conceded 60 league goals this season - five more than bottom club Norwich - and 20 in February alone. They are only the second team in Premier League history to ship three or more goals in five consecutive matches.
The Argentine says abandoning Leeds' all-action style in favour of a more pragmatic approach is not an option, but it is hard to see the club arresting their dreadful form without a change of system.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
3.80
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number46Player nameShackletonAverage rating
3.77
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
8.30
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number44Player nameScarlettAverage rating
5.96
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Llorente
- 21StruijkSubstituted forKlichat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
- 3FirpoBooked at 54minsSubstituted forShackletonat 79'minutes
- 5Koch
- 10Raphinha
- 15DallasBooked at 53mins
- 4Forshaw
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forRodrigoat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 20James
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 19Rodrigo
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 43Klich
- 46Shackleton
- 54Kenneh
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 4Romero
- 15Dier
- 33DaviesBooked at 89mins
- 2Doherty
- 5Højbjerg
- 8Winks
- 19R SessegnonBooked at 48minsSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 78'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBergwijnat 78'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forScarlettat 87'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 3Reguilón
- 6D Sánchez
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Rodon
- 23Bergwijn
- 40Austin
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- 45Devine
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 36,599
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away11
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel James.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Raphinha (Leeds United) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dane Scarlett replaces Son Heung-Min.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Junior Firpo.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
Booking
Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo (Leeds United).
