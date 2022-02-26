Premier League
LeedsLeeds United0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur4

Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Heavy defeat increases pressure on Marcelo Bielsa's side

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Matt Doherty
Matt Doherty's early strike set Tottenham on their way to only their second win in six league matches

Leeds suffered another damaging defeat in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as Tottenham secured a dominant victory at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa's struggling side fell behind after just ten minutes when Ryan Sessegnon broke clear down the left and delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Matt Doherty to sweep home.

Dejan Kulusevski drilled in the visitors' second before Harry Kane's composed finish made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark.

Son Heung-min compounded Leeds' misery in the second half when he latched on to Kane's ball over the top of the home defence and beat Illan Meslier with a smart finish.

Robin Koch and Raphinha struck the woodwork for Leeds and Stuart Dallas should have scored a consolation prior to Spurs' fourth, but the hosts rarely looked capable of forging a route back into the game as Spurs continued to carve out opportunities on the counter-attack.

The result lifts Tottenham to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, while Leeds remain three points above the bottom three. They could drop into the relegation zone if other results go against them on Saturday.

Leeds carved open at will

Bielsa insisted prior to Saturday's game that he had no intention of walking out on the club, despite being "very worried" about his team's poor recent form.

This latest defeat - which was almost embarrassingly one-sided in the first half in particular - will do little to ease those concerns.

Tottenham carved Leeds open at will in the early stages, their 3-0 lead after just 27 minutes a fair representation of their dominance.

It could have been 4-0 just after the half-hour mark, but Sessegnon fired straight at Meslier's legs from a tight angle.

Boos rang out around Elland Road at half-time, although the home fans continued to sing in support of their team in the second half - with the game as good as lost.

Leeds, predictably, had chances of their own, although the majority came after they had gone 3-0 down. Koch rattled the post with a side-footed effort in the first half, while Luke Ayling sent a header narrowly wide of the top corner as the hosts pushed for a goal back before the break.

Dallas should have got his team on the scoresheet after rounding Hugo Lloris, before Raphinha was denied by the woodwork from a trademark free-kick.

Bielsa's side have now conceded 60 league goals this season - five more than bottom club Norwich - and 20 in February alone. They are only the second team in Premier League history to ship three or more goals in five consecutive matches.

The Argentine says abandoning Leeds' all-action style in favour of a more pragmatic approach is not an option, but it is hard to see the club arresting their dreadful form without a change of system.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Llorente
  • 21StruijkSubstituted forKlichat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 3FirpoBooked at 54minsSubstituted forShackletonat 79'minutes
  • 5Koch
  • 10Raphinha
  • 15DallasBooked at 53mins
  • 4Forshaw
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forRodrigoat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 20James

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 43Klich
  • 46Shackleton
  • 54Kenneh

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 4Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesBooked at 89mins
  • 2Doherty
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 8Winks
  • 19R SessegnonBooked at 48minsSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 78'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBergwijnat 78'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forScarlettat 87'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Reguilón
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Rodon
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 40Austin
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
  • 45Devine
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
36,599

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home19
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel James.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Raphinha (Leeds United) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  6. Booking

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

  8. Post update

    Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dane Scarlett replaces Son Heung-Min.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Post update

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Junior Firpo.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Ryan Sessegnon.

  18. Booking

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo (Leeds United).

Comments

Join the conversation

194 comments

  • Comment posted by rogerandout, today at 14:28

    We aren't getting carried away , as it's a struggling Leeds side . The best result of the day is Christian Erikson playing competitive football again . Good Luck Christian , here's to many more games , we miss you at Spurs .

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:41

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Up and down up and down Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 14:25

    Conceding 4 at home and your best player is the goalkeeper. Leeds are in big trouble.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:31

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      20 goals conceded in a month is relegation form

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:29

    Why does Bielsa always get no criticism for his poor tactics and embarasing results?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Because Pep says that he is the coach everyone looks up to as the Godfather of attacking football

  • Comment posted by Dorkers, today at 14:31

    I'm sorry... appreciate everything Bielsa has done for Leeds.. but teams have worked us out and we keep playing the same way. 60 goals conceded... strategy rethink?

    • Reply posted by tvbbc1, today at 14:34

      tvbbc1 replied:
      Injuries , and lack of squad depth ........, You can only play with what you got ......

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 14:28

    Bielsa team talk……run run run. The master tactician!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Shame they cant defend

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:31

    Well done to Harry Kane and Son Heung Min on becoming the Premier Leagues most prolific combined duo ever

    • Reply posted by windsormack, today at 14:34

      windsormack replied:
      Great combination certainly but imagine how many Salah and mane would get if they actually passed to each other!

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 14:29

    Chelsea fan here and one who went to both games in the 1970 final. I have to say the Leeds support today was superb. 3 down at half time and only a handful of boos. At our place the JCLs boo us off if we are drawing. Everyone behind the team and manager and most stayed until the 4th goal.

    Unfortunately it isn't looking good but I hope you stay up.

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 14:31

      Neutral fan replied:
      Obviously there weren't many boos at Elland Road bearing in mind they've been mediocrity for year's..