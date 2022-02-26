Match ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.
Phil Foden's late winner restored Manchester City's six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but Everton were denied a penalty in a controversial finale at Goodison Park.
It looked like the defending champions would drop points for a second successive week until some awful defending let Foden in to score from close range with eight minutes to go.
There was more drama when City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle a dropping ball inside his area, but the home side did not have the chance to equalise from the spot after a VAR check.
That decision brought disbelief from Toffees fans inside Goodison, particularly those in the Gwladys Street End who were closest to the incident, and referee Paul Tierney was booed off at the final whistle.
It was a thrilling conclusion to an enthralling match, which had seen Everton take the game to City in the first half before Pep Guardiola's side imposed themselves after the break.
Jordan Pickford made a succession of saves to keep City at bay, notably a double stop to deny Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in quick succession, but he was ultimately undone by his own team-mates.
Mason Holgate's attempt to block Bernardo Silva's cross only succeeded in wrong-footing Michael Keane, allowing Foden to nip in and round Pickford to score.
More follows.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number30Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
5.42
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number34Player nameEl GhaziAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number36Player nameAlliAverage rating
4.78
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.13
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.38
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 2Kenny
- 6AllanBooked at 57mins
- 16Doucouré
- 17IwobiSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 88'minutes
- 30van de BeekBooked at 27minsSubstituted forAlliat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24GordonSubstituted forGrayat 77'minutes
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 3Patterson
- 11Gray
- 14Townsend
- 15Begovic
- 19Mykolenko
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
- 34El Ghazi
- 36Alli
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31EdersonBooked at 87mins
- 5Stones
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 17De Bruyne
- 16Rodri
- 8GündoganSubstituted forMahrezat 77'minutes
- 47FodenBooked at 89mins
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 7SterlingSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 6Aké
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Grealish
- 11Zinchenko
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 84Slicker
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.
Booking
Dele Alli (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).
Post update
Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Booking
Phil Foden (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Alexander Iwobi.
Booking
Ederson (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 0, Manchester City 1. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Allan (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Post update
Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
That is why I feel cheated and short changed by the denial of the clear and obvious penalty to Everton for handball.
I have often heard it said that var favours the very top clubs.
But this decision mocks the spectators and the game itself.
Can anyone tell me when the bicep stopped being part of the human arm & below the shoulder?
Anyone but little VAR in the corner there?
How is that any different to what just happened today?
VAR is corrupt as the decisions aren't in the referee's hands when it comes to City.
What is the point of VAR? Clearly the ball hits halfway up the arm, half on the sleeve, half not. The fact is it hits not on the sleeve. Even if VAR isn’t sure, at least give the ref the opportunity to review?