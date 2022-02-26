Premier League
EvertonEverton0Man CityManchester City1

Everton 0-1 Manchester City: Premier League leaders snatch vital late win

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denies Bernardo Silva
Jordan Pickford made a succession of second-half saves before being beaten with eight minutes to go

Phil Foden's late winner restored Manchester City's six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but Everton were denied a penalty in a controversial finale at Goodison Park.

It looked like the defending champions would drop points for a second successive week until some awful defending let Foden in to score from close range with eight minutes to go.

There was more drama when City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle a dropping ball inside his area, but the home side did not have the chance to equalise from the spot after a VAR check.

That decision brought disbelief from Toffees fans inside Goodison, particularly those in the Gwladys Street End who were closest to the incident, and referee Paul Tierney was booed off at the final whistle.

It was a thrilling conclusion to an enthralling match, which had seen Everton take the game to City in the first half before Pep Guardiola's side imposed themselves after the break.

Jordan Pickford made a succession of saves to keep City at bay, notably a double stop to deny Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in quick succession, but he was ultimately undone by his own team-mates.

Mason Holgate's attempt to block Bernardo Silva's cross only succeeded in wrong-footing Michael Keane, allowing Foden to nip in and round Pickford to score.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 2Kenny
  • 6AllanBooked at 57mins
  • 16Doucouré
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 88'minutes
  • 30van de BeekBooked at 27minsSubstituted forAlliat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24GordonSubstituted forGrayat 77'minutes
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 3Patterson
  • 11Gray
  • 14Townsend
  • 15Begovic
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 34El Ghazi
  • 36Alli

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31EdersonBooked at 87mins
  • 5Stones
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forMahrezat 77'minutes
  • 47FodenBooked at 89mins
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 6Aké
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Grealish
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 84Slicker
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Dele Alli (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).

  8. Post update

    Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by João Cancelo.

  10. Booking

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Alexander Iwobi.

  12. Booking

    Ederson (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 0, Manchester City 1. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Allan (Everton).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

452 comments

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:36

    Remind me again what exactly is the purpose of having VAR in football?

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:41

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      it is the muppets running it

  • Comment posted by john wade, today at 19:40

    I am totally neutral and didn't care who won.
    That is why I feel cheated and short changed by the denial of the clear and obvious penalty to Everton for handball.
    I have often heard it said that var favours the very top clubs.
    But this decision mocks the spectators and the game itself.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 19:45

      Celts replied:
      The fact that the referee wasn't even asked to check the monitor is what gets me! As if there was nothing even worth looking at?

      Good to see Abramovic gone btw. But City's owners and their disgusting regime should be forced out as well.

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 19:37

    Good morning children, today’s lesson is biology, human anatomy.

    Can anyone tell me when the bicep stopped being part of the human arm & below the shoulder?

    Anyone but little VAR in the corner there?

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 19:47

      Celts replied:
      City are a club twice found guilty of cheating FFP.

      Would anyone seriously be surprised if they were bribing the referees? Especially considering their middle east rivals are now at Newcastle and their dominance is threatened.

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 19:40

    VAR was brought in exactly for these moments (the Henry handball situation vs Ireland)...

    How is that any different to what just happened today?
    VAR is corrupt as the decisions aren't in the referee's hands when it comes to City.

    • Reply posted by Rutland3, today at 19:41

      Rutland3 replied:
      City ARE corrupt. There lies your answer

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:37

    Did anyone else noticed how Foden stayed down covering his face as the game continued, yet as soon as the referee stopped it, he got up and was ready to continue. Hmmmmm……

  • Comment posted by United Fan, today at 19:36

    This game was marred by the absolute nailed on penalty kick that ought to have been awarded to Everton in the last few mins of normal time, being denied by VAR. The City players arm moved towards the ball and he brought the ball under control with his arm inside his own box. It was yet more proof that Citys results are being massaged. Everton were robbed of a point.

    • Reply posted by Olivia, today at 19:41

      Olivia replied:
      Oh but as United fans, aren’t we glad City won!

  • Comment posted by Ertugrul Bey, today at 19:38

    I always thought that Kierney and Kavanagh were a comedy duo pretending to be referees. Now I am convinced there is also corruption.

    • Reply posted by frazer, today at 19:51

      frazer replied:
      The premiership is founded by greedy people allowing other greedy people to profit - this game just personified that

  • Comment posted by Gregg, today at 19:37

    City’s 12 men did well tonight

    • Reply posted by Sue, today at 19:42

      Sue replied:
      😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 19:36

    Rodri you lucky lucky boy!

    What is the point of VAR? Clearly the ball hits halfway up the arm, half on the sleeve, half not. The fact is it hits not on the sleeve. Even if VAR isn’t sure, at least give the ref the opportunity to review?

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 19:46

      Scousepower replied:
      there needs to be some way to interview some VAR representative and get an explanation about their decisions... we're just all left in limbo :(