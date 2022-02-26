Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jordan Pickford made a succession of second-half saves before being beaten with eight minutes to go

Phil Foden's late winner restored Manchester City's six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but Everton were denied a penalty in a controversial finale at Goodison Park.

It looked like the defending champions would drop points for a second successive week until some awful defending let Foden in to score from close range with eight minutes to go.

There was more drama when City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle a dropping ball inside his area, but the home side did not have the chance to equalise from the spot after a VAR check.

That decision brought disbelief from Toffees fans inside Goodison, particularly those in the Gwladys Street End who were closest to the incident, and referee Paul Tierney was booed off at the final whistle.

It was a thrilling conclusion to an enthralling match, which had seen Everton take the game to City in the first half before Pep Guardiola's side imposed themselves after the break.

Jordan Pickford made a succession of saves to keep City at bay, notably a double stop to deny Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in quick succession, but he was ultimately undone by his own team-mates.

Mason Holgate's attempt to block Bernardo Silva's cross only succeeded in wrong-footing Michael Keane, allowing Foden to nip in and round Pickford to score.

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 5.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Kenny Average rating 5.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 5.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name van de Beek Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 5.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name El Ghazi Average rating 4.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 36 Player name Alli Average rating 4.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 6.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10