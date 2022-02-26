Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0Aston VillaAston Villa2

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash scores as visitors win

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments49

Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring against Brighton
Ollie Watkins had gone seven games without scoring before ending his mini-drought at Brighton

Ollie Watkins scored his first goal since December as Aston Villa kept themselves in contention for a top-10 finish in the Premier League by winning at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Matty Cash opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, driving in from the edge of the box after Lucas Digne's cross had been half cleared.

Brighton had been the better side until then but were unable to capitalise on some poor Aston Villa defending.

The away side had a great chance to increase their lead soon after the restart but Philippe Coutinho's free-kick was superbly kept out by a diving Robert Sanchez.

But a second arrived towards the end of the second half when Watkins ran clear after Tyrone Mings sent a superb ball over the top and the striker finished confidently for his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

Substitute Danny Welbeck headed wide when unmarked late on but the hosts never really looked like staging a dramatic fight back.

The win means Aston Villa move up to 12th, three points behind 10th-place Brighton.

A much-needed win for Gerrard

Steven Gerrard could hardly have wished for a better start to life as a Premier League manager after overseeing four wins in his first six games following his appointment as Aston Villa boss on 13 November.

That had Villa fans dreaming of the possibility of securing European football for next season but a run of four defeats in their next seven games saw their challenge for the top seven fade away.

Matty Cash celebrates scoring against Brighton
Matt Cash celebrated his goal by unveiling a message under his shirt for his Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays for Dynamo Kyiv

This was not quite a perfect performance, with a nervous Villa fortunate not to be punished in the early stages for a lack of concentration in defence but they improved after Cash's opener and Watkins' first goal of 2022 will no doubt do wonders to the striker's confidence.

After back-to-back defeats it was a win that Villa will hope gets their season back on track but for Brighton it was another disappointing outcome on home soil.

The Seagulls have impressed many with their brand of football, but too often good performances have not been backed up with results.

It is now just one victory in their last 10 games at home and finding ways to win more often in front of their own fans is something they need to resolve if they are to establish themselves in the top half of the table.

Player of the match

McGinnJohn McGinn

with an average of 8.05

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    5.62

  2. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.47

  3. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.37

  4. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    5.37

  5. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.26

  6. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.16

  7. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.13

  8. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    5.10

  9. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    5.07

  10. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    5.04

  11. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    5.03

  12. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    4.86

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    8.05

  2. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    7.85

  3. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.84

  4. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.31

  6. Squad number8Player nameSanson
    Average rating

    7.27

  7. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.22

  8. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.02

  9. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.02

  10. Squad number47Player nameIroegbunam
    Average rating

    6.97

  11. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    6.91

  12. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.85

  13. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.71

  14. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.60

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 58mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 3CucurellaBooked at 16mins
  • 2Lamptey
  • 15ModerSubstituted forWelbeckat 63'minutes
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 57mins
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 20March
  • 9Maupay
  • 11TrossardBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 13Groß
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 25Caicedo
  • 42Leonard
  • 57Offiah
  • 58Ferguson

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MartínezBooked at 83mins
  • 2CashBooked at 19mins
  • 4Konsa
  • 5MingsBooked at 40mins
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 25minsSubstituted forSansonat 72'minutes
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 40mins
  • 20IngsSubstituted forYoungat 79'minutes
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forIroegbunamat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 16Chambers
  • 18Young
  • 25Olsen
  • 30Hause
  • 31Bailey
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 58O'Reilly
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
31,475

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  4. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  6. Post update

    Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Morgan Sanson.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Tim Iroegbunam replaces Philippe Coutinho.

  9. Booking

    Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by John McGinn.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Danny Ings.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Morgan Sanson replaces Douglas Luiz.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Aston Villa 2. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyrone Mings with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by Marco Nous, today at 18:23

    Brighton toothless again up front and the defence suspect since we sold all our centrebacks. The team look like they are tired and can't wait for the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 18:17

    In Gerrard’s first match on 20 November, we were 2 points above the drop & had 5 very difficult games coming up. He steered us away from trouble while developing a new playing style after years of ‘just give it to Jack'

    I know some fans hate the word but we are in transition this season with a mix of promising performances & setbacks. But I think most of us can see the bigger picture here. UTV

  • Comment posted by sambo, today at 18:15

    Villa done a good bit of business selling Grealish for £100 000 000 He can hardly get in the Man City team

  • Comment posted by Kamann71, today at 18:14

    Loved watching cucurella rolling around clutching his face....saved himself an early bath. Well done Villa, just what was needed today

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:12

    Watching Brighton at the moment games are following a similar pattern, quite a lively start, without creating a clear cut chance, then out of nowhere the opposition get a goal through some lapse in concentration. Then we have 65% possession and create very little. 33 points at this stage of course I'd take that, but feels like the season is fizzling out and 15th is beckoning, not happy viewing

  • Comment posted by thwobble, today at 18:12

    What's happened to Brighton? Earlier in the season, they were looking good...

  • Comment posted by AO18, today at 18:10

    Good to see Villa celebrating the new series of Peaky Blinders by reverting to their original name for this match…were and always will be Aston Villa Football Club.

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 18:04

    Fabulous away performance from Villa the 3 points never looked in doubt

  • Comment posted by golfghost, today at 17:55

    Graham Potter has done a great job coaching the Brighton team, but now he needs to teach them how to concentrate for 90 minutes,, I've watched Brighton and enjoyed their play this year, but so so many lapses in concentration, its about time you started to show the Sir Alex to your players Mr Potter.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 17:45

    Great to see matt doing so well from a forest fan

  • Comment posted by yasuaki, today at 17:43

    Typical Villa. Can't beat the teams beneath us, then beat the ones above us with apparently little drama.
    Clearly still much to do...but if we finish around the same place as last year, having shed our dependence on Jack, I'll be fine with that.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 17:52

      Andy replied:
      Have a day off.
      If only you knew what SG & co walked in to.
      You won’t recognise us next season

  • Comment posted by hightower, today at 17:43

    Come on Potter! You really, really need to do better than that tripe! Simply not good enough for a second week in a row and we have a tough run in. UTA

    • Reply posted by Dave363636, today at 18:03

      Dave363636 replied:
      Graham Potter is an outstanding manager

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 17:40

    Thank goodness for that win I was beginning to think that we were going to be a late shout for relegation contenders😅 leave that for Leeds n Everton!

    • Reply posted by Elaine, today at 18:22

      Elaine replied:
      Praying Mr Lampard goes down !!!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:39

    Nice to see Ollie Watkins on the scoresheet. also a cracking Goal from M.Cash

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 17:36

    Seagulls wings clipped for the second crushing home defeat.

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, today at 17:36

    I`m afraid the wheels are falling from our ( Brighton ) bus very rapidly. Utterly toothless up front , poor in the middle and not enough quality at the back and quite frankly all over the team. Very very poor indeed. Clueless football.

    • Reply posted by the real craig david, today at 17:42

      the real craig david replied:
      How’s that possible Graham potter is in charge?

  • Comment posted by readingbalzac, today at 17:35

    Another false dawn? Well, I’m just happy we got out of the championship and stayed in the PL. Can’t see us winning anything apart a league cup anytime soon. Qualifying for Europe would be huge but then a again we would a weakend team a lose to rapid Vienna or spartak Moskau.

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 17:35

    Tremendous win. A much needed three points against a good footballing side after a shaky few weeks. Cmon you Lions.
    UTV

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:33

    Good job that Albion have amassed a reasonable number of points as recent form is relegation material.

  • Comment posted by Piffle , today at 17:33

    What with the Portuguese man of War washing up on the beaches here this week, I do hope the boys aren't in the sea already
    UTA

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27204363174664
2Liverpool26186270205060
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd27138644341047
5Arsenal24143738271145
6West Ham26126845341142
7Tottenham2513393532342
8Wolves2512492420440
9Southampton2681173437-335
10Brighton2671272530-533
11Crystal Palace2761293738-130
12Aston Villa2593133337-430
13Leicester2376103743-627
14Newcastle25510102845-1725
15Brentford2766152744-1724
16Everton2465132840-1223
17Leeds2658132960-3123
18Burnley2431292230-821
19Watford2654172547-2219
20Norwich2645171555-4017
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

