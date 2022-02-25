Brentford v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Christian Eriksen signed for Brentford on a six-month deal last month.

TEAM NEWS

Brentford could give a debut to midfielder Christian Eriksen, who hasn't played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last summer.

Forward Ivan Toney could return after missing three games with a calf injury.

Newcastle will assess winger Allan Saint-Maximin's calf problem ahead of the trip to London.

Ryan Fraser has recovered from a muscle injury, while Javier Manquillo is back in training after damaging ankle ligaments earlier this month.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford have taken only one point from their past seven games, and a resurgent Newcastle will go above them with a win on Saturday.

On form, you'd go with the Magpies to do exactly that, but I actually think this scenario might bring a big performance out of the Bees. Their fans will certainly have a part to play too because this is an absolutely huge game for their season. Their collective hunger could make the difference.

Newcastle have picked up 12 points from their past six games, more than they managed in their previous 19. As good as they've been - and they've been very good - their levels are going to drop at some point and the nature of the Premier League means, when that happens, they will probably be beaten.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Feeder bassist Taka

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are unbeaten in the past five league meetings (W4, D1). This is the first time Brentford have hosted Newcastle in a top-flight match.

The inaugural Premier League fixture between the sides, which was also Eddie Howe's first match in charge of Newcastle, ended 3-3 in November.

Brentford

Brentford have lost six of their last seven Premier League games, drawing the other. It's the longest current run without a win in the top flight.

Set-pieces, including penalties, have provided Brentford with 12 Premier League goals - 44% of their total for the season.

The Bees have won only one of their 12 Premier League matches played on a Saturday (D5, L6).

Ivan Toney has scored in each of his last three Brentford appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in six league games (W3, D3), equalling their longest such run since returning to the top flight in 2017.

It's their longest unbeaten streak in the Premier League since a run of 14 games without defeat in 2011.

Newcastle have failed to score more than one goal in any of their 11 away league matches this season.

With five goals and three assists, Allan Saint-Maximin has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Newcastle player this season. The Frenchman has also had 47 shots and created 37 chances, both the highest tallies for a Magpies player in 2021-22.

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team