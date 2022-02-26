Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1.
Burnley took another step towards Premier League safety with a hard-fought point at Crystal Palace.
Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace the perfect start, flicking in from Michael Olise's inviting cross with the hosts going on to dominate the first period.
But Burnley, who had won their previous two top-flight games, levelled a minute after the break when Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic turned Aaron Lennon's driven cross into his own goal.
The much-improved visitors also saw Wout Weghorst twice go close to scoring, with the Dutch forward seeing a header tipped over by home goalkeeper Jack Butland and having an effort disallowed for offside.
However, Palace had opportunities of their own to record a winner with Wilfried Zaha powering an effort straight at Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and then rattling the post moments later.
The result leaves Palace in 11th in the table, with Burnley in 18th, one point behind Everton and within touching distance of Leeds and Brentford having the benefit of games in hand on the latter two.
Olise takes centre stage for Palace
Both teams came into this contest aiming to build upon excellent midweek results, Burnley having beaten Tottenham and Palace thrashing Watford.
However, while Burnley's need for points is greater as they seek to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since 30 October - a task not helped by having suffered an 11-game winless run until mid February - it was Palace who showed greater desire early on.
The hosts controlled midfield and out wide and Michael Olise was the Clarets' chief tormentor.
The 20-year-old tricked and teased Erik Pieters for most of the first period as the Burnley left-back and his team-mates struggled to contain the former Reading winger.
Olise twice went close to adding to the lead he played a central role in obtaining, flashing a deflected shot just over the bar and forcing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope into a fine save.
The youngster had more shots (four) than any other home player and, with the exception of defender Joachim Andersen, more touches and he remained a threat until the closing stages.
Battling Burnley
Burnley arrived at Selhurst Park aiming for a third consecutive win in the top flight for the first time since April 2019.
And while they did not quite manage to achieve that, manager Sean Dyche, will nonetheless have been delighted by his team's response after the break to secure a seventh point from the last nine available.
Having looked sluggish at times, the Clarets began to play on the front foot and were clearly buoyed by their equaliser.
With Weghorst and Jay Rodriguez leading from the front, they hustled and harried Palace into mistakes and more than merited their draw.
Player of the match
WeghorstWout Weghorst
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
5.14
Burnley
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number6Player nameMeeAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number4Player nameCorkAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number23Player namePietersAverage rating
6.26
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23Gallagher
- 4MilivojevicSubstituted forMatetaat 60'minutes
- 18McArthur
- 7Olise
- 11Zaha
- 15SchluppSubstituted forKouyatéat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 12Hughes
- 13Guaita
- 14Mateta
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- 34Kelly
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14Roberts
- 5TarkowskiBooked at 72mins
- 6Mee
- 23PietersSubstituted forTaylorat 60'minutes
- 17Lennon
- 4CorkSubstituted forWestwoodat 60'minutes
- 8BrownhillBooked at 30mins
- 11McNeil
- 9Weghorst
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 3Taylor
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 18Westwood
- 20Cornet
- 22Collins
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 24,203
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1.
Post update
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley).
Post update
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Jay Rodriguez.
Post update
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.
Post update
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Mee (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jay Rodriguez.
Booking
James Tarkowski (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Vieira must have said something like ‘keep attacking in the second half and more goals will come, but be tight in the first few minutes’.
Instead Palace conceded inside thirty seconds and played for half an hour as if they’d never seen each other.
No wonder so many managers are bald- they must spend half their live tearing their hair out!
Hmm just maybe he has a point,
The 2 most fouled players in the epl Ayew and Zaha
Burnley must be hoping the Leeds implosion continues.
Overall it was another 2 points dropped by Palace.
Palace look safe enough that Vieira can continue just making progress with the team + planning for transfers in the summer.