Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic scored his first Premier League own goal

Burnley took another step towards Premier League safety with a hard-fought point at Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace the perfect start, flicking in from Michael Olise's inviting cross with the hosts going on to dominate the first period.

But Burnley, who had won their previous two top-flight games, levelled a minute after the break when Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic turned Aaron Lennon's driven cross into his own goal.

The much-improved visitors also saw Wout Weghorst twice go close to scoring, with the Dutch forward seeing a header tipped over by home goalkeeper Jack Butland and having an effort disallowed for offside.

However, Palace had opportunities of their own to record a winner with Wilfried Zaha powering an effort straight at Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and then rattling the post moments later.

The result leaves Palace in 11th in the table, with Burnley in 18th, one point behind Everton and within touching distance of Leeds and Brentford having the benefit of games in hand on the latter two.

Olise takes centre stage for Palace

Both teams came into this contest aiming to build upon excellent midweek results, Burnley having beaten Tottenham and Palace thrashing Watford.

However, while Burnley's need for points is greater as they seek to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since 30 October - a task not helped by having suffered an 11-game winless run until mid February - it was Palace who showed greater desire early on.

The hosts controlled midfield and out wide and Michael Olise was the Clarets' chief tormentor.

The 20-year-old tricked and teased Erik Pieters for most of the first period as the Burnley left-back and his team-mates struggled to contain the former Reading winger.

Olise twice went close to adding to the lead he played a central role in obtaining, flashing a deflected shot just over the bar and forcing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope into a fine save.

The youngster had more shots (four) than any other home player and, with the exception of defender Joachim Andersen, more touches and he remained a threat until the closing stages.

Battling Burnley

Burnley arrived at Selhurst Park aiming for a third consecutive win in the top flight for the first time since April 2019.

And while they did not quite manage to achieve that, manager Sean Dyche, will nonetheless have been delighted by his team's response after the break to secure a seventh point from the last nine available.

Having looked sluggish at times, the Clarets began to play on the front foot and were clearly buoyed by their equaliser.

With Weghorst and Jay Rodriguez leading from the front, they hustled and harried Palace into mistakes and more than merited their draw.

Player of the match Weghorst Wout Weghorst with an average of 7.54 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Burnley Burnley Burnley Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 7.44 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 7.22 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 6.90 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 6.51 Squad number 18 Player name McArthur Average rating 6.51 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.32 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.30 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 6.21 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.09 Squad number 1 Player name Butland Average rating 6.02 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 6.01 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 5.87 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 5.14 Burnley Avg Squad number 9 Player name Weghorst Average rating 7.54 Squad number 10 Player name Barnes Average rating 6.94 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.92 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 6.85 Squad number 18 Player name Westwood Average rating 6.78 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 6.76 Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 6.73 Squad number 6 Player name Mee Average rating 6.68 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 6.61 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 6.58 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 6.55 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.49 Squad number 4 Player name Cork Average rating 6.33 Squad number 23 Player name Pieters Average rating 6.26

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 1 Butland 17 Clyne 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 23 Gallagher 4 Milivojevic 18 McArthur 7 Olise 11 Zaha 15 Schlupp 1 Butland

17 Clyne

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

23 Gallagher

4 Milivojevic Substituted for Mateta at 60' minutes

18 McArthur

7 Olise

11 Zaha

15 Schlupp Substituted for Kouyaté at 84' minutes Substitutes 8 Kouyaté

9 J Ayew

10 Eze

12 Hughes

13 Guaita

14 Mateta

20 Benteke

22 Édouard

34 Kelly Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 14 Roberts 5 Tarkowski 6 Mee 23 Pieters 17 Lennon 4 Cork 8 Brownhill 11 McNeil 9 Weghorst 19 Rodriguez 1 Pope

14 Roberts

5 Tarkowski Booked at 72mins

6 Mee

23 Pieters Substituted for Taylor at 60' minutes

17 Lennon

4 Cork Substituted for Westwood at 60' minutes

8 Brownhill Booked at 30mins

11 McNeil

9 Weghorst

19 Rodriguez Substituted for Barnes at 88' minutes Substitutes 2 Lowton

3 Taylor

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

18 Westwood

20 Cornet

22 Collins

26 Bardsley

28 Long Referee: Jonathan Moss Attendance: 24,203 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1. Post update Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley). Post update Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley). Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Jay Rodriguez. Post update Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley). Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté replaces Jeffrey Schlupp. Post update James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley). Post update Attempt blocked. Ben Mee (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace). Post update Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jay Rodriguez. Booking James Tarkowski (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward