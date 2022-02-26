Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1BurnleyBurnley1

Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley: Clarets edge towards safety with hard-fought draw in London

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Luka Milivojevic scores an own goal
Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic scored his first Premier League own goal

Burnley took another step towards Premier League safety with a hard-fought point at Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace the perfect start, flicking in from Michael Olise's inviting cross with the hosts going on to dominate the first period.

But Burnley, who had won their previous two top-flight games, levelled a minute after the break when Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic turned Aaron Lennon's driven cross into his own goal.

The much-improved visitors also saw Wout Weghorst twice go close to scoring, with the Dutch forward seeing a header tipped over by home goalkeeper Jack Butland and having an effort disallowed for offside.

However, Palace had opportunities of their own to record a winner with Wilfried Zaha powering an effort straight at Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and then rattling the post moments later.

The result leaves Palace in 11th in the table, with Burnley in 18th, one point behind Everton and within touching distance of Leeds and Brentford having the benefit of games in hand on the latter two.

Olise takes centre stage for Palace

Both teams came into this contest aiming to build upon excellent midweek results, Burnley having beaten Tottenham and Palace thrashing Watford.

However, while Burnley's need for points is greater as they seek to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since 30 October - a task not helped by having suffered an 11-game winless run until mid February - it was Palace who showed greater desire early on.

The hosts controlled midfield and out wide and Michael Olise was the Clarets' chief tormentor.

The 20-year-old tricked and teased Erik Pieters for most of the first period as the Burnley left-back and his team-mates struggled to contain the former Reading winger.

Olise twice went close to adding to the lead he played a central role in obtaining, flashing a deflected shot just over the bar and forcing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope into a fine save.

The youngster had more shots (four) than any other home player and, with the exception of defender Joachim Andersen, more touches and he remained a threat until the closing stages.

Battling Burnley

Burnley arrived at Selhurst Park aiming for a third consecutive win in the top flight for the first time since April 2019.

And while they did not quite manage to achieve that, manager Sean Dyche, will nonetheless have been delighted by his team's response after the break to secure a seventh point from the last nine available.

Having looked sluggish at times, the Clarets began to play on the front foot and were clearly buoyed by their equaliser.

With Weghorst and Jay Rodriguez leading from the front, they hustled and harried Palace into mistakes and more than merited their draw.

Player of the match

WeghorstWout Weghorst

with an average of 7.54

Crystal Palace

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forMatetaat 60'minutes
  • 18McArthur
  • 7Olise
  • 11Zaha
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forKouyatéat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kouyaté
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 12Hughes
  • 13Guaita
  • 14Mateta
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 72mins
  • 6Mee
  • 23PietersSubstituted forTaylorat 60'minutes
  • 17Lennon
  • 4CorkSubstituted forWestwoodat 60'minutes
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 30mins
  • 11McNeil
  • 9Weghorst
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 3Taylor
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 18Westwood
  • 20Cornet
  • 22Collins
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
24,203

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley).

  5. Post update

    Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Jay Rodriguez.

  9. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  12. Post update

    James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Mee (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).

  16. Post update

    Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jay Rodriguez.

  19. Booking

    James Tarkowski (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 18:22

    Who’d be a football manager?
    Vieira must have said something like ‘keep attacking in the second half and more goals will come, but be tight in the first few minutes’.

    Instead Palace conceded inside thirty seconds and played for half an hour as if they’d never seen each other.

    No wonder so many managers are bald- they must spend half their live tearing their hair out!

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 17:56

    Too many draws are costing you Burnley, but you should get out of the bottom three judging on Leeds and Brentfords form

    • Reply posted by Colin, today at 18:10

      Colin replied:
      Too many draws are costing Burnley? If palace had won a third of their draws we'd be ten points clear at the top!!!! Well nearly

  • Comment posted by slipknot, today at 17:46

    Not sure why edouard or mateta didn’t start today but then they probably would kicked all around the pitch as well

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 18:17

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Should have gone with Benteke - every long ball up to Wilf came straight back.

      Starting to think that Vieira chops n changes too much. Why drop Hughes to the bench for an out of form and probably not match fit luka? If you want someone defensive pick Kouyate, who is taller and can help at set pieces.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 17:44

    Good point for the clarets...don't really understand why Palace seem to think they are much better than us because in reality they aren't...we have a longer history of top flight football Palace fans so stop trying to belittle burnley....utc

    • Reply posted by slipknot, today at 17:47

      slipknot replied:
      It’s recent history that counts

  • Comment posted by the penny drops, today at 17:35

    Despite the league position, 9 pts from 6 games should give Burnley plenty of hope. On present form, the 3 relegation contenders just above Burnley are doing a lot worse!

  • Comment posted by jimarama, today at 17:27

    “Another step towards Premier League safety”? They’re still in the relegation zone! Not the best journalism I’ve ever seen.

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 17:26

    On the plus side, at least we didn't take Dyche off them. Imagine having to watch that rubbish every week.

    • Reply posted by James Green, today at 17:30

      James Green replied:
      Bitter, bitter, bitter, bitter. I would have thought a poxy little club like Palarse would have more fair minded supporters than the likes of you.

  • Comment posted by slipknot, today at 17:23

    Another poor refereeing performance 17 fouls committed by Burnley today 20 by Chelsea in last home game and people accuse Zaha of complaining to much
    Hmm just maybe he has a point,
    The 2 most fouled players in the epl Ayew and Zaha

    • Reply posted by bluehal, today at 17:26

      bluehal replied:
      17 fouls awarded...... There were many many more that weren't awarded.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 17:22

    Another two points dropped by Palace when will they ever learn

  • Comment posted by Geordie Superhero-Whey-Aye-Man, today at 17:15

    CPFC will be disappointed but one thing I can say, their support for Ukraine was excellent.
    Burnley must be hoping the Leeds implosion continues.

  • Comment posted by Sim, today at 17:12

    Dirty, dirty performance by Burnley, especially the first half. Seemed more intent on fouling than actually playing football.

    • Reply posted by James Green, today at 17:14

      James Green replied:
      Just bitter because you couldn’t roll us over like you did with Watford.

  • Comment posted by Tickledpink, today at 17:11

    Fouling yet again is allowed by the officials, ruins flowing entertaining football and rewards mediocracy, frustration is not the word.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:10

    If I were Leeds or Brentford, I'd absolutely crap myself now. They're in more trouble than Burnley are.

    • Reply posted by vanPietro, today at 17:19

      vanPietro replied:
      as are Frank Lampard's Everton

  • Comment posted by dave h, today at 17:09

    Jon Moss useless as usual. Burnley were out to hurt Olise and he encouraged them with his poor performance

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 17:08

    The Eagles need to make their passing a lot snappier to unlock this overly physical Burnley team.
    Overall it was another 2 points dropped by Palace.

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 17:08

    Unlucky Burnley. You deserve to stay up much more than those lazy, ungrateful ev lot.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 17:06

    Valuable point for Burnley, with how bad Leeds look at the moment + 3 games in hand on Brentford their chances of staying up look decent.

    Palace look safe enough that Vieira can continue just making progress with the team + planning for transfers in the summer.

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 17:01

    17 fouls by Burnley and just 2 yellow cards. Mate at the game said they gave Olise a good kicking - makes a change from it being Zaha I suppose. I think Burnley will stay up but really wish they wouldn't.

    • Reply posted by James Green, today at 17:09

      James Green replied:
      Absolute tosh pal.

  • Comment posted by James Green, today at 17:01

    Decent result for the Clarets. Lucky to go in just one down at half time but better side in second half. That’s seven points from a possible nine. With Leeds and Brentford in free fall plenty of optimism now about staying up. UTC

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:00

    Another good point for the Clarets. They will be safe.

