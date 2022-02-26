Match ends, Manchester United 0, Watford 0.
Manchester United dropped two more points in their quest for a Champions League place as they were held at home by relegation-threatened Watford.
And the Red Devils left the field to boos after the goalless draw, despite dominating at Old Trafford.
United had 22 shots against Roy Hodgson's side but the only time they found the net, Cristiano Ronaldo was offside.
Ronaldo also hit a post and struck team-mate Anthony Elanga with a goal-bound shot.
Elanga also failed to provide the finish to a flowing move, while Bruno Fernandes was unable to capitalise on two excellent first-half opportunities.
Watford might have scored themselves but Emmanuel Dennis' effort lacked conviction and hit Raphael Varane before bouncing through to David de Gea.
Victory for the visitors would have been completely against the run of play, although the point nudges them a bit closer to the clubs just outside the relegation zone.
The game was preceded by a show of solidarity with Ukraine after the Russian invasion, with both teams standing behind a banner proclaiming 'Peace' in a number of different languages, including Russian and Ukrainian.
Wasted chances
For United, it was another of those frustrating games interim manager Rangnick has complained about often during his short tenure.
The hosts created a succession of chances - and spurned the lot.
Ronaldo was the first culprit, when he stuck a post. But Fernandes was the worst.
The Portuguese was on the end of a flowing move involving Elanga and Ronaldo but with only Ben Foster to beat, drove his shot straight at the Watford keeper.
Fernandes then turned a volley wide when he was picked out by Paul Pogba completely unmarked, in a central position with the goal at his mercy.
He was off target with a far-post header as well, although that incident was almost as noteworthy for the fact Ronaldo stayed on his feet when Foster came careering out of his goal, when he surely would have had a decent penalty shout if he had gone down.
Instead, he went round his one-time United team-mate, before providing the cross Fernandes failed to convert.
The hosts fared no better in the second period, with Elanga getting on the end of a flowing move he started - but missing the target with his shot.
Ronaldo lent against a post almost in reflection as another chance went begging, before driving a shot straight into Elanga.
Substitute Jadon Sancho curled an effort over before Fernandes drove the final opportunity straight at Foster.
A step forward for Watford
This result was nowhere close to being on the same scale as Watford's 4-1 success in the reverse fixture that triggered the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
However, it will feel as though there is something more solid to build on.
Watford had gone 30 games without keeping a clean sheet when Roy Hodgson took over as manager - now they have three in six games, to go with the five points collected in the former England boss' short time in charge.
Dennis spurned their best chance but Hodgson will be delighted Foster was not really stretched, with another former United player, Craig Cathcart, outstanding in the Hornets' defence.
It might not be pretty but Hodgson will doubtless feel if his side can get to the period in the spring, when they play four fellow relegation candidates in the space of six games, they will give themselves a chance of survival.
A call for peace
It was Rangnick's idea to stand behind the 'Peace' banner before kick-off.
The German, who was working in Russia for Lokomotiv Moscow before the call came from United in November, spoke eloquently about the unfolding situation in Ukraine on Friday.
It is clearly something Rangnick cares passionately about and he also wore a 'No War' badge on his coat.
Player of the match
FosterBen Foster
Manchester United
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 2Lindelöf
- 19Varane
- 27TellesSubstituted forShawat 74'minutes
- 17FredSubstituted forSanchoat 62'minutes
- 31MaticSubstituted forRashfordat 74'minutes
- 36Elanga
- 6Pogba
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 5Maguire
- 8Mata
- 10Rashford
- 14Lingard
- 20Dalot
- 23Shaw
- 25Sancho
- 26Henderson
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 2NgakiaSubstituted forKabaseleat 63'minutes
- 15Cathcart
- 22Samir
- 14Kamara
- 19Sissoko
- 6Louza
- 8CleverleySubstituted forKuckaat 80'minutes
- 23Sarr
- 25Dennis
- 7KingSubstituted forSemaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 10João Pedro
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 26Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 29Hernández
- 33Kucka
- 39Kayembe
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Watford 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Imrân Louza.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphaël Varane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Juraj Kucka replaces Tom Cleverley.
Post update
Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Samir.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Nemanja Matic.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Luke Shaw replaces Alex Telles.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.
Post update
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
