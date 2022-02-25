Manchester United v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick admits he doesn't know why some of his players seem subdued at times

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.

Edinson Cavani and the ill Scott McTominay both missed Wednesday's game against Atletico Madrid.

Watford's Joshua King exacerbated a back problem during the midweek defeat by Crystal Palace and will be assessed.

Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka could both return following a two-match absence, while fit-again midfielder Peter Etebo may be involved.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford won 4-1 when these sides met in November, which was the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

Three months on and United still have issues. They put in another disjointed performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, but got away with a 1-1 draw and are very much in that last-16 tie. Under Ralf Rangnick, they do seem to have a knack of getting a result without playing particularly well, but I still feel they need a really convincing performance soon.

We know what Watford boss Roy Hodgson will do - concede possession but try to make his side hard to break down and leave little space for United's attackers to operate in, then attack on the break.

On his last three visits to Old Trafford, with Crystal Palace between 2018 and 2020, it worked extremely well. He won twice and drew the other occasion 0-0, but it's going to be hard for Watford to replicate those results. I don't see them holding out.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Feeder bassist Taka

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford won the reverse fixture 4-1 and can beat Manchester United in consecutive league meetings for the first time.

However, United have won 10 successive home matches against Watford in all competitions.

Watford's solitary away victory in 16 attempts at Old Trafford came in the League Cup third round in October 1978 (D3, L12). They could lose 10 consecutive top-flight away games against the same opponent for the first time.

Manchester United

United's only defeat in 14 league matches since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came at home to Wolves on 3 January (W8, D5).

Nonetheless, they have already equalled last season's tally of six Premier League defeats.

The Red Devils can keep consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since November to December 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions in 2022.

Bruno Fernandes has scored in successive league fixtures and now has 49 goals in 114 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. The first of those goals was a penalty in a 3-0 Premier League home win against Watford on 23 February 2020.

Watford

The Hornets have only earned five points from their past 13 matches, with their solitary victory during that time coming away against Aston Villa last weekend.

They can win successive Premier League away games for the first time since taking maximum points from their opening three away fixtures of the 2017-18 season.

Watford's six most recent Premier League away wins were under six different managers: Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson.

Watford are vying to become the first side to lose as many as 17 of their opening 25 top-flight fixtures and still avoid relegation.

They have failed to scored more than once in any of their past 12 league games.

Joshua King has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts against Manchester United, where he started his career.

Hodgson won his two most recent Premier League matches at Old Trafford, both for Crystal Palace: 2-1 in August 2019 and 3-1 in September 2020.

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team