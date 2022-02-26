Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren0HeartsHeart of Midlothian2

St Mirren 0-2 Hearts: Robinson tenure begins with defeat for 10-man hosts

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Cammy Devlin's goal made sure of Hearts' first win in five Premiership matches
Cammy Devlin's goal made sure Hearts ended their three-game losing league run

New St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson made a losing start in the Scottish Premiership as his 10-man side succumbed to Hearts in the second half.

Connor Ronan was shown a straight red for a lunge on Beni Baningime after 23 minutes and Hearts capitalised for a first win in six league games.

Substitute Ellis Simms netted within minutes of his introduction then had a role in Cammy Devlin's swift second.

Hearts are 11 points clear in third, while St Mirren drop a place to eighth.

Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson spoke in the build-up about the importance of his side sticking to their principles and not getting bogged down by their recent poor form.

They started with plenty of attacking intent and Jak Alnwick in the St Mirren goal kept the hosts on level terms in the early stages.

Hearts were especially threatening down the left and should have taken the lead when Liam Boyce met Barrie McKay's cross at the back post. Ben Woodburn also blazed a presentable chance over the bar.

The pivotal moment came when Ronan went in recklessly high on Baningime. Greg Aitken showed no hesitation in reaching for his pocket and sending the Irish midfielder off.

The red card saw the game descend into a scrappy affair and it was the second-half introduction of Simms that provided the spark Hearts craved.

The on-loan Everton striker broke the deadlock on 64 minutes, scrambling home the rebound after his initial shot was saved by Alnwick. Again it was McKay down the left who had created the opening.

It could have been 2-0 moments later - Boyce couldn't get enough contact on a cross from Stephen Kingsley - but Neilson's men didn't have to wait long.

Baningime slid a pass in behind for Simms, and although Alnwick dashed out to deny him, Devlin reacted fastest to slam home the loose ball. St Mirren appealed for a foul on their goalkeeper, but to no avail.

Simms then hit the bar after turning Joe Shaughnessy inside out and despite a late rally from the hosts, they were unable to cut the deficit in front of a frustrated home crowd.

Man of the Match - Ellis Simms

The Hearts substitute bagged himself a goal, and was a general nuisance to the St Mirren defence
The Hearts substitute bagged the crucial opening goal and was a general nuisance to the St Mirren defence

What did we learn?

Neilson said prior to kick-off that if his side took their chances they would win the game, and ultimately that is what transpired.

They were given a huge helping hand by Ronan's dismissal, but will take any victory they can get. They could have scored more and on another day Boyce would have got his name on the scoresheet.

For St Mirren, it was ill discipline that cost them a first defeat in nine games in league and cup. They have had six red cards in the Premiership now - only Hibs have as many.

It is an unwelcome problem for Robinson at the start of his tenure.

What did they say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "I haven't seen [the red card] back live, but I don't think there's any malice in the tackle. The ball skips up on the surface and he does catch him.

"The next decision is a penalty against Alex Greive where the boy's on a yellow card. The second goal - Jak Alnwick has the ball in his hands before he tackles him, so three decisions went against us today which had a huge effect on the game."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I don't think it was malicious, but it's a red card.

"We don't have a big squad, we went with quality over quantity. We had the return of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Liam Boyce today, right down the spine of the team.

"We've gone on some good runs this season. We hope today is the start of another one."

What's next?

Both sides are in Premiership action on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), with St Mirren away to leaders Celtic while Hearts host Aberdeen.

Player of the match

HalkettCraig Halkett

with an average of 7.68

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.19

  2. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    6.08

  3. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.99

  4. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    5.93

  5. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.89

  6. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.80

  7. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.78

  8. Squad number7Player nameJones
    Average rating

    5.69

  9. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.66

  10. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.42

  11. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    5.26

  12. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    4.59

  13. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    4.45

  14. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    3.98

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.68

  2. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.51

  4. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.31

  5. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    7.11

  7. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.84

  8. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.77

  9. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.76

  10. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    6.68

  12. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.68

  13. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.67

  14. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.60

  15. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.55

  16. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    6.51

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 2TaitBooked at 67mins
  • 6PowerBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBrophyat 69'minutes
  • 13Gogic
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forFlynnat 63'minutes
  • 43RonanBooked at 22mins
  • 7Jones
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forMainat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 10Main
  • 12Henderson
  • 16Erhahon
  • 26Lyness
  • 44Millar

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19HalkettBooked at 89mins
  • 3KingsleySubstituted forHallidayat 69'minutes
  • 12AtkinsonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCochraneat 56'minutes
  • 6Baningime
  • 14DevlinBooked at 62minsSubstituted forHaringat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forGinnellyat 55'minutes
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forSimmsat 55'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 18McKay

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 8McEneff
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Cochrane
  • 20Simms
  • 21Sibbick
  • 30Ginnelly
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
5,767

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home6
Away19
Shots on Target
Home0
Away9
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  3. Post update

    Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

  6. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by John Souttar.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  9. Booking

    Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

  11. Post update

    Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

  13. Post update

    Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

  15. Booking

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

  17. Post update

    Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27213360174366
2Rangers27196256223463
3Hearts2813783829946
4Dundee Utd2898112329-635
5Hibernian2797112830-234
6Livingston2897123034-434
7Motherwell2797112840-1234
8St Mirren2771282637-1133
9Aberdeen2888123335-232
10Ross County2879124147-630
11St Johnstone2858151835-1723
12Dundee2756162349-2621
View full Scottish Premiership table

