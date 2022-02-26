Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Cammy Devlin's goal made sure Hearts ended their three-game losing league run

New St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson made a losing start in the Scottish Premiership as his 10-man side succumbed to Hearts in the second half.

Connor Ronan was shown a straight red for a lunge on Beni Baningime after 23 minutes and Hearts capitalised for a first win in six league games.

Substitute Ellis Simms netted within minutes of his introduction then had a role in Cammy Devlin's swift second.

Hearts are 11 points clear in third, while St Mirren drop a place to eighth.

Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson spoke in the build-up about the importance of his side sticking to their principles and not getting bogged down by their recent poor form.

They started with plenty of attacking intent and Jak Alnwick in the St Mirren goal kept the hosts on level terms in the early stages.

Hearts were especially threatening down the left and should have taken the lead when Liam Boyce met Barrie McKay's cross at the back post. Ben Woodburn also blazed a presentable chance over the bar.

The pivotal moment came when Ronan went in recklessly high on Baningime. Greg Aitken showed no hesitation in reaching for his pocket and sending the Irish midfielder off.

The red card saw the game descend into a scrappy affair and it was the second-half introduction of Simms that provided the spark Hearts craved.

The on-loan Everton striker broke the deadlock on 64 minutes, scrambling home the rebound after his initial shot was saved by Alnwick. Again it was McKay down the left who had created the opening.

It could have been 2-0 moments later - Boyce couldn't get enough contact on a cross from Stephen Kingsley - but Neilson's men didn't have to wait long.

Baningime slid a pass in behind for Simms, and although Alnwick dashed out to deny him, Devlin reacted fastest to slam home the loose ball. St Mirren appealed for a foul on their goalkeeper, but to no avail.

Simms then hit the bar after turning Joe Shaughnessy inside out and despite a late rally from the hosts, they were unable to cut the deficit in front of a frustrated home crowd.

Man of the Match - Ellis Simms

The Hearts substitute bagged the crucial opening goal and was a general nuisance to the St Mirren defence

What did we learn?

Neilson said prior to kick-off that if his side took their chances they would win the game, and ultimately that is what transpired.

They were given a huge helping hand by Ronan's dismissal, but will take any victory they can get. They could have scored more and on another day Boyce would have got his name on the scoresheet.

For St Mirren, it was ill discipline that cost them a first defeat in nine games in league and cup. They have had six red cards in the Premiership now - only Hibs have as many.

It is an unwelcome problem for Robinson at the start of his tenure.

What did they say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "I haven't seen [the red card] back live, but I don't think there's any malice in the tackle. The ball skips up on the surface and he does catch him.

"The next decision is a penalty against Alex Greive where the boy's on a yellow card. The second goal - Jak Alnwick has the ball in his hands before he tackles him, so three decisions went against us today which had a huge effect on the game."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I don't think it was malicious, but it's a red card.

"We don't have a big squad, we went with quality over quantity. We had the return of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Liam Boyce today, right down the spine of the team.

"We've gone on some good runs this season. We hope today is the start of another one."

What's next?

Both sides are in Premiership action on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), with St Mirren away to leaders Celtic while Hearts host Aberdeen.

Player of the match Halkett Craig Halkett with an average of 7.68 St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren

Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian St Mirren Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alnwick Average rating 6.19 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 6.08 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 5.99 Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 5.93 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 5.89 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 5.80 Squad number 6 Player name Power Average rating 5.78 Squad number 7 Player name Jones Average rating 5.69 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 5.66 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 5.42 Squad number 43 Player name Ronan Average rating 5.26 Squad number 8 Player name Flynn Average rating 4.59 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 4.45 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 3.98 Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 19 Player name Halkett Average rating 7.68 Squad number 20 Player name Simms Average rating 7.61 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 7.51 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 7.31 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 7.18 Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 7.11 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 6.84 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 6.77 Squad number 17 Player name Cochrane Average rating 6.76 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 6.75 Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 6.68 Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.68 Squad number 12 Player name Atkinson Average rating 6.67 Squad number 4 Player name Souttar Average rating 6.60 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.55 Squad number 16 Player name Halliday Average rating 6.51