Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.
New St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson made a losing start in the Scottish Premiership as his 10-man side succumbed to Hearts in the second half.
Connor Ronan was shown a straight red for a lunge on Beni Baningime after 23 minutes and Hearts capitalised for a first win in six league games.
Substitute Ellis Simms netted within minutes of his introduction then had a role in Cammy Devlin's swift second.
Hearts are 11 points clear in third, while St Mirren drop a place to eighth.
Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson spoke in the build-up about the importance of his side sticking to their principles and not getting bogged down by their recent poor form.
They started with plenty of attacking intent and Jak Alnwick in the St Mirren goal kept the hosts on level terms in the early stages.
Hearts were especially threatening down the left and should have taken the lead when Liam Boyce met Barrie McKay's cross at the back post. Ben Woodburn also blazed a presentable chance over the bar.
The pivotal moment came when Ronan went in recklessly high on Baningime. Greg Aitken showed no hesitation in reaching for his pocket and sending the Irish midfielder off.
The red card saw the game descend into a scrappy affair and it was the second-half introduction of Simms that provided the spark Hearts craved.
The on-loan Everton striker broke the deadlock on 64 minutes, scrambling home the rebound after his initial shot was saved by Alnwick. Again it was McKay down the left who had created the opening.
It could have been 2-0 moments later - Boyce couldn't get enough contact on a cross from Stephen Kingsley - but Neilson's men didn't have to wait long.
Baningime slid a pass in behind for Simms, and although Alnwick dashed out to deny him, Devlin reacted fastest to slam home the loose ball. St Mirren appealed for a foul on their goalkeeper, but to no avail.
Simms then hit the bar after turning Joe Shaughnessy inside out and despite a late rally from the hosts, they were unable to cut the deficit in front of a frustrated home crowd.
Man of the Match - Ellis Simms
What did we learn?
Neilson said prior to kick-off that if his side took their chances they would win the game, and ultimately that is what transpired.
They were given a huge helping hand by Ronan's dismissal, but will take any victory they can get. They could have scored more and on another day Boyce would have got his name on the scoresheet.
For St Mirren, it was ill discipline that cost them a first defeat in nine games in league and cup. They have had six red cards in the Premiership now - only Hibs have as many.
It is an unwelcome problem for Robinson at the start of his tenure.
What did they say?
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "I haven't seen [the red card] back live, but I don't think there's any malice in the tackle. The ball skips up on the surface and he does catch him.
"The next decision is a penalty against Alex Greive where the boy's on a yellow card. The second goal - Jak Alnwick has the ball in his hands before he tackles him, so three decisions went against us today which had a huge effect on the game."
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I don't think it was malicious, but it's a red card.
"We don't have a big squad, we went with quality over quantity. We had the return of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Liam Boyce today, right down the spine of the team.
"We've gone on some good runs this season. We hope today is the start of another one."
What's next?
Both sides are in Premiership action on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), with St Mirren away to leaders Celtic while Hearts host Aberdeen.
Player of the match
HalkettCraig Halkett
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number7Player nameJonesAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
3.98
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
6.51
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Alnwick
- 22Fraser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18Dunne
- 2TaitBooked at 67mins
- 6PowerBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBrophyat 69'minutes
- 13Gogic
- 11KiltieSubstituted forFlynnat 63'minutes
- 43RonanBooked at 22mins
- 7Jones
- 21GreiveSubstituted forMainat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tanser
- 5McCarthy
- 8Flynn
- 9Brophy
- 10Main
- 12Henderson
- 16Erhahon
- 26Lyness
- 44Millar
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 4Souttar
- 19HalkettBooked at 89mins
- 3KingsleySubstituted forHallidayat 69'minutes
- 12AtkinsonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCochraneat 56'minutes
- 6Baningime
- 14DevlinBooked at 62minsSubstituted forHaringat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forGinnellyat 55'minutes
- 9WoodburnSubstituted forSimmsat 55'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 18McKay
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 8McEneff
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 16Halliday
- 17Cochrane
- 20Simms
- 21Sibbick
- 30Ginnelly
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 5,767
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away9
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Post update
Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by John Souttar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.
Post update
Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).
Booking
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).