Mark McGhee's first home game as Dundee manager ended in humiliation as the Scottish Premiership's bottom side were dismantled by Livingston.
Three goals in the first 21 minutes by Bruce Anderson - twice - and Scott Pittman put David Martindale's visitors in a commanding position, before a cute Jack Fitzwater finish killed the game.
The defeat leaves the Dens Park side anchored to the foot of the division, nine points from the safety of 10th place, whilst Livingston push themselves into the top six.
As bad as Dundee were, Livingston were excellent. They started how they meant to go on.
After only three minutes, Alan Forrest ghosted to the bye-line. His cut-back was palmed straight to Anderson, who was more than happy to gobble up the chance presented to him.
The hosts' statuesque defending was further punished when Joel Nouble collected on the right, danced by Cammy Kerr and fired low into the box. This time Pittman was standing in wait to tap home from close range.
Dundee didn't learn from their previous two lessons. Forrest, instrumental once again, played a quick free kick into the path of Nicky Devlin, who squared to Anderson, running in front of his man to fire in a third.
Just 21 minutes had been played and Dundee were three goals behind. Their fans were leaving early. Zeno Ibsen Rossi was made an example of, hauled off in place of Paul McMullan.
Livingston could have made the scoreline even more impressive, with Ayo Obileye, Andrew Shinnie and Pittman all going close. The latter had the ball in the net at another point, only for the offside flag to deny the visitors another goal.
The only chance which might of gotten McGhee out of his seat in the stands fell to Ryan Sweeney before half-time, but Max Stryjek was right behind that header. It was all the Polish keeper had to do all afternoon.
After the hour mark, Livingston finally got their fourth. Forrest's corner was headed off the line and back to him, but the winger played it back to Fitzwater, who showed good composure to take a touch, get his head up, and curl into the back post.
Those plucky Dundee fans that had remained, now made for the exits. When they had not been silenced by the visitors play, they were booing their own team's display. And who can blame them.
Man of the Match - Bruce Anderson
What did we learn?
If McGhee was an unpopular appointment, his approval ratings might now be unrecoverable after just two games. It's hard to see what the new manager can possibly do to stop his side hurtling towards the Premiership trap door.
The leakiest defence in the league, they looked devoid of any confidence when being attacked directly. Up top, they created very little and Zak Rudden had done very little by the time he was subbed off.
The travelling Livingston fans, meanwhile, were delighted. They have a very tough run of fixtures coming up - Dundee United, Hearts and Celtic on the immediate horizon - but they can take every confidence from this performance.
Forrest is on a superb run of form, notching two assists and setting up another with his quick thinking. His contract is up in the summer and teams higher up in the league will almost certainly be sniffing around him.
What's next?
A hectic run of fixtures awaits Dundee, with the first test a midweek visit of Hibernian on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Livingston host Dundee United (both 19:45 GMT).
Player of the match
HoltJason Holt
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameDaley-CampbellAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number35Player nameRossiAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number77Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number20Player nameRuddenAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number21Player nameLawlorAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
3.10
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
2.99
- Squad number15Player nameMulliganAverage rating
2.99
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
2.69
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
2.63
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
2.42
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number12Player nameSotoAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number23Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
6.31
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 5-3-2
- 21Lawlor
- 22Daley-CampbellBooked at 49mins
- 35RossiSubstituted forMcMullanat 23'minutes
- 6McGhee
- 5Sweeney
- 2Kerr
- 8ByrneSubstituted forAdamat 45'minutes
- 15MulliganSubstituted forMcGinnat 45'minutes
- 24AndersonSubstituted forMcGowanat 81'minutes
- 9MullenBooked at 29mins
- 20RuddenSubstituted forMarshallat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Marshall
- 4Fontaine
- 10McGowan
- 16Elliott
- 17McCowan
- 18McMullan
- 26Adam
- 30Sharp
- 77McGinn
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 29PenriceSubstituted forLongridgeat 81'minutes
- 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 85'minutes
- 18Holt
- 33Omeonga
- 19NoubleSubstituted forBaileyat 72'minutes
- 9AndersonSubstituted forSotoat 72'minutes
- 17ForrestSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 14Bailey
- 15Boyes
- 22Shinnie
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 24Kelly
- 31Konovalov
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 678
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Livingston 4.
Post update
Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sebastian Soto (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt saved. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caleb Chukwuemeka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Niall McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Scott Pittman.
Post update
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sebastian Soto (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Paul McGowan replaces Max Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces James Penrice.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Caleb Chukwuemeka replaces Alan Forrest.
Post update
Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Odin Bailey (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Pittman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Sebastian Soto replaces Bruce Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Odin Bailey replaces Joel Nouble.