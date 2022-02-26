Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bruce Anderson tucks home the third after just 21 minutes

Mark McGhee's first home game as Dundee manager ended in humiliation as the Scottish Premiership's bottom side were dismantled by Livingston.

Three goals in the first 21 minutes by Bruce Anderson - twice - and Scott Pittman put David Martindale's visitors in a commanding position, before a cute Jack Fitzwater finish killed the game.

The defeat leaves the Dens Park side anchored to the foot of the division, nine points from the safety of 10th place, whilst Livingston push themselves into the top six.

As bad as Dundee were, Livingston were excellent. They started how they meant to go on.

After only three minutes, Alan Forrest ghosted to the bye-line. His cut-back was palmed straight to Anderson, who was more than happy to gobble up the chance presented to him.

The hosts' statuesque defending was further punished when Joel Nouble collected on the right, danced by Cammy Kerr and fired low into the box. This time Pittman was standing in wait to tap home from close range.

Dundee didn't learn from their previous two lessons. Forrest, instrumental once again, played a quick free kick into the path of Nicky Devlin, who squared to Anderson, running in front of his man to fire in a third.

Just 21 minutes had been played and Dundee were three goals behind. Their fans were leaving early. Zeno Ibsen Rossi was made an example of, hauled off in place of Paul McMullan.

Livingston could have made the scoreline even more impressive, with Ayo Obileye, Andrew Shinnie and Pittman all going close. The latter had the ball in the net at another point, only for the offside flag to deny the visitors another goal.

The only chance which might of gotten McGhee out of his seat in the stands fell to Ryan Sweeney before half-time, but Max Stryjek was right behind that header. It was all the Polish keeper had to do all afternoon.

After the hour mark, Livingston finally got their fourth. Forrest's corner was headed off the line and back to him, but the winger played it back to Fitzwater, who showed good composure to take a touch, get his head up, and curl into the back post.

Those plucky Dundee fans that had remained, now made for the exits. When they had not been silenced by the visitors play, they were booing their own team's display. And who can blame them.

Man of the Match - Bruce Anderson

The striker's predatory instincts have really come to the fore this season. That's 11 league goals now.

What did we learn?

If McGhee was an unpopular appointment, his approval ratings might now be unrecoverable after just two games. It's hard to see what the new manager can possibly do to stop his side hurtling towards the Premiership trap door.

The leakiest defence in the league, they looked devoid of any confidence when being attacked directly. Up top, they created very little and Zak Rudden had done very little by the time he was subbed off.

The travelling Livingston fans, meanwhile, were delighted. They have a very tough run of fixtures coming up - Dundee United, Hearts and Celtic on the immediate horizon - but they can take every confidence from this performance.

Forrest is on a superb run of form, notching two assists and setting up another with his quick thinking. His contract is up in the summer and teams higher up in the league will almost certainly be sniffing around him.

What's next?

A hectic run of fixtures awaits Dundee, with the first test a midweek visit of Hibernian on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Livingston host Dundee United (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match Holt Jason Holt with an average of 7.76 Dundee Dundee Dundee

Livingston Livingston Livingston Dundee Avg Squad number 22 Player name Daley-Campbell Average rating 4.21 Squad number 35 Player name Rossi Average rating 3.77 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 3.76 Squad number 77 Player name McGinn Average rating 3.70 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 3.58 Squad number 20 Player name Rudden Average rating 3.50 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 3.50 Squad number 21 Player name Lawlor Average rating 3.43 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 3.25 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 3.24 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 3.10 Squad number 8 Player name Byrne Average rating 2.99 Squad number 15 Player name Mulligan Average rating 2.99 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 2.69 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 2.63 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 2.42 Livingston Avg Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 7.76 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 7.64 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 7.60 Squad number 12 Player name Soto Average rating 7.50 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 7.38 Squad number 33 Player name Omeonga Average rating 7.31 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 7.22 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 7.18 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 7.13 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 7.05 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 7.04 Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 7.00 Squad number 14 Player name Bailey Average rating 6.71 Squad number 32 Player name Stryjek Average rating 6.55 Squad number 23 Player name Chukwuemeka Average rating 6.47 Squad number 3 Player name Longridge Average rating 6.31