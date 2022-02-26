Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Sir Alex Ferguson managed Aberdeen from 1978 to 1986 before joining Manchester United

Dundee United dampened Sir Alex Ferguson's homecoming celebrations by holding Aberdeen to a draw in the Scottish Premiership.

Marc McNulty's early penalty gave the visitors the edge but a Ryan Edwards own goal levelled matters soon after.

Christian Ramirez and Vicente Besuijen missed chances for the hosts and Lewis Ferguson had three efforts saved in Jim Goodwin's first home game in charge.

Tam Courts' United climb a point above Hibernian into fourth.

Aberdeen, after a second 1-1 draw under Goodwin, drop a place to ninth but are only three points off United in a congested middle section of the division.

A Pittodrie crowd of 18,719 welcomed legendary manager Ferguson, 80, on to the field in recognition of his three league titles, five domestic cups and European Cup Winners' Cup at Aberdeen, before he earned even more success at Manchester United.

He was presented with a miniature version of the statue that bears his image that was unveiled at the stadium on Friday.

But the warm feelings of the home crowd soon turned to dismay. Ian Harkes was going away from goal when his shirt was tugged by David Bates and referee David Munro pointed to the spot. McNulty confidently tucked away.

The early breakthrough made for a lively game and the Dons were level when Besuijen's shot was saved and then knocked into the net by Edwards after Matty Kennedy had mis-hit the rebound.

And Ramirez should have put the hosts ahead. Besuijen was involved again with the pass but the American striker could not direct his effort on target from inside the box.

Ross Graham came close to scoring his second goal in two games with a dipping half-volley that forced a fine save by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Besuijen was then guilty of a miss similar to Ramirez's when he met a low Kennedy cross from the left and blazed over.

United lost Dylan Levitt to what looked like a hamstring strain, Calum Butcher coming on, and only a Connor McLennan clearance prevented Ilmari Niskanen converting Tony Watt's low cross as the visitors pressed again.

Chances were more scarce after the break with Ferguson's deflected shot beaten out by Benjamin Siegrist and the same outcome when the midfielder tried again later in the half.

Besuijen came close to putting Aberdeen in front after being released by Ramirez but his low strike was touched wide by Siegrist, though a goal kick was awarded.

Ferguson's personal battle with the goalkeeper continued with a shot from the inside left channel, the Swiss prevailing again.

What we learned

Aberdeen's defence has been culpable all season and Bates did not help his or Goodwin's cause with such a needless penalty concession in the opening minutes.

Going forward, Besuijen possesses the quality to trouble most Premiership defences and Kennedy offered an alternate route forward on the left.

United were, for the second week in a row, good value for a point.

With willing runners in Watt and Niskanen and experience in the shape of Charlie Mulgrew at the back, they are well placed to secure the coveted fourth place so many mid-table teams are chasing.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "All in all, I'm quite pleased. We had the worst possible start with the cheap penalty. Credit the players, their reaction was brilliant thereafter.

"For the second 45 minutes, we were pretty dominant. United looked very dangerous on the counter attack. All in all, I thought we were the better team. Plenty of positives for me to go away with and think that there's good quality here to work with."

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts: "We started tremendously well. Once we got the breakthrough, I fully expected us to go and really assert a little bit of dominance on the game but it probably actually went the other way.

"The game became really bitty and scrappy. We have to take the point. It puts us in fourth position. We go on to Livingston, which is a really big game for us. We leave a little bit disappointed but optimistic ahead of Wednesday."

What's next

Aberdeen travel to face Hearts on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) when Dundee United are away to Livingston.

