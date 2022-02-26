Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen1Dundee UtdDundee United1

Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United: Visitors up to fourth after stubborn draw

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson managed Aberdeen from 1978 to 1986 before joining Manchester United

Dundee United dampened Sir Alex Ferguson's homecoming celebrations by holding Aberdeen to a draw in the Scottish Premiership.

Marc McNulty's early penalty gave the visitors the edge but a Ryan Edwards own goal levelled matters soon after.

Christian Ramirez and Vicente Besuijen missed chances for the hosts and Lewis Ferguson had three efforts saved in Jim Goodwin's first home game in charge.

Tam Courts' United climb a point above Hibernian into fourth.

Aberdeen, after a second 1-1 draw under Goodwin, drop a place to ninth but are only three points off United in a congested middle section of the division.

A Pittodrie crowd of 18,719 welcomed legendary manager Ferguson, 80, on to the field in recognition of his three league titles, five domestic cups and European Cup Winners' Cup at Aberdeen, before he earned even more success at Manchester United.

He was presented with a miniature version of the statue that bears his image that was unveiled at the stadium on Friday.

But the warm feelings of the home crowd soon turned to dismay. Ian Harkes was going away from goal when his shirt was tugged by David Bates and referee David Munro pointed to the spot. McNulty confidently tucked away.

The early breakthrough made for a lively game and the Dons were level when Besuijen's shot was saved and then knocked into the net by Edwards after Matty Kennedy had mis-hit the rebound.

And Ramirez should have put the hosts ahead. Besuijen was involved again with the pass but the American striker could not direct his effort on target from inside the box.

Ross Graham came close to scoring his second goal in two games with a dipping half-volley that forced a fine save by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Besuijen was then guilty of a miss similar to Ramirez's when he met a low Kennedy cross from the left and blazed over.

United lost Dylan Levitt to what looked like a hamstring strain, Calum Butcher coming on, and only a Connor McLennan clearance prevented Ilmari Niskanen converting Tony Watt's low cross as the visitors pressed again.

Chances were more scarce after the break with Ferguson's deflected shot beaten out by Benjamin Siegrist and the same outcome when the midfielder tried again later in the half.

Besuijen came close to putting Aberdeen in front after being released by Ramirez but his low strike was touched wide by Siegrist, though a goal kick was awarded.

Ferguson's personal battle with the goalkeeper continued with a shot from the inside left channel, the Swiss prevailing again.

Man of the match - Benjamin Siegrist

Benjamin Siegrist
Siegrist was the difference between taking a point and leaving with nothing for United

What we learned

Aberdeen's defence has been culpable all season and Bates did not help his or Goodwin's cause with such a needless penalty concession in the opening minutes.

Going forward, Besuijen possesses the quality to trouble most Premiership defences and Kennedy offered an alternate route forward on the left.

United were, for the second week in a row, good value for a point.

With willing runners in Watt and Niskanen and experience in the shape of Charlie Mulgrew at the back, they are well placed to secure the coveted fourth place so many mid-table teams are chasing.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "All in all, I'm quite pleased. We had the worst possible start with the cheap penalty. Credit the players, their reaction was brilliant thereafter.

"For the second 45 minutes, we were pretty dominant. United looked very dangerous on the counter attack. All in all, I thought we were the better team. Plenty of positives for me to go away with and think that there's good quality here to work with."

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts: "We started tremendously well. Once we got the breakthrough, I fully expected us to go and really assert a little bit of dominance on the game but it probably actually went the other way.

"The game became really bitty and scrappy. We have to take the point. It puts us in fourth position. We go on to Livingston, which is a really big game for us. We leave a little bit disappointed but optimistic ahead of Wednesday."

What's next

Aberdeen travel to face Hearts on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) when Dundee United are away to Livingston.

Player of the match

BarronConnor Barron

with an average of 7.76

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number29Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    7.76

  2. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.18

  4. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    7.12

  5. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    6.89

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    6.81

  7. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    6.74

  8. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.73

  9. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number20Player nameJenks
    Average rating

    6.30

  11. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    6.29

  12. Squad number28Player nameRuth
    Average rating

    6.08

  13. Squad number11Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    5.94

  14. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    5.32

Dundee United

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    6.78

  2. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.99

  3. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    4.87

  4. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.78

  5. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    4.73

  6. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    4.72

  7. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    4.70

  8. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    4.69

  9. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    4.65

  10. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    4.62

  11. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    4.57

  12. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    4.48

  13. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    4.37

  14. Squad number6Player nameMcDonald
    Average rating

    4.27

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 18McLennanSubstituted forMcGeouchat 67'minutes
  • 5Gallagher
  • 27BatesBooked at 3mins
  • 11MontgomerySubstituted forRuthat 90+3'minutes
  • 29BarronBooked at 87mins
  • 16Ojo
  • 10Besuijen
  • 19Ferguson
  • 33KennedySubstituted forJenksat 77'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 15McGeouch
  • 20Jenks
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth
  • 39Milne

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 12Edwards
  • 4MulgrewBooked at 79mins
  • 29Graham
  • 2SmithBooked at 88mins
  • 23Harkes
  • 6McDonaldSubstituted forFreemanat 87'minutes
  • 19LevittSubstituted forButcherat 41'minutes
  • 7Niskanen
  • 9McNulty
  • 32WattSubstituted forClarkat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Akinola
  • 17Meekison
  • 18Butcher
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Freeman
  • 26Mochrie
  • 33McMann
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
18,719

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Michael Ruth replaces Adam Montgomery because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Foul by David Bates (Aberdeen).

  5. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Liam Smith (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Kieran Freeman replaces Kevin McDonald.

  10. Booking

    Connor Barron (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

  12. Post update

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.

  17. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

  19. Booking

    Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27213360174366
2Rangers27196256223463
3Hearts2813783829946
4Dundee Utd2898112329-635
5Hibernian2797112830-234
6Livingston2897123034-434
7Motherwell2797112840-1234
8St Mirren2771282637-1133
9Aberdeen2888123335-232
10Ross County2879124147-630
11St Johnstone2858151835-1723
12Dundee2756162349-2621
View full Scottish Premiership table

