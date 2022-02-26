Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra

CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|33
|22
|6
|5
|60
|19
|41
|72
|2
|Wigan
|31
|20
|6
|5
|56
|29
|27
|66
|3
|MK Dons
|34
|18
|9
|7
|55
|35
|20
|63
|4
|Oxford Utd
|34
|17
|8
|9
|61
|41
|20
|59
|5
|Plymouth
|32
|16
|8
|8
|54
|38
|16
|56
|6
|Sunderland
|34
|16
|8
|10
|58
|47
|11
|56
|7
|Wycombe
|33
|15
|10
|8
|53
|43
|10
|55
|8
|Sheff Wed
|32
|15
|10
|7
|45
|35
|10
|55
|9
|Ipswich
|34
|14
|10
|10
|52
|38
|14
|52
|10
|Bolton
|34
|15
|6
|13
|55
|45
|10
|51
|11
|Portsmouth
|31
|13
|8
|10
|40
|32
|8
|47
|12
|Cambridge
|33
|11
|11
|11
|44
|45
|-1
|44
|13
|Burton
|34
|12
|8
|14
|42
|45
|-3
|44
|14
|Accrington
|33
|12
|7
|14
|41
|51
|-10
|43
|15
|Cheltenham
|33
|9
|14
|10
|43
|54
|-11
|41
|16
|Charlton
|33
|11
|6
|16
|41
|45
|-4
|39
|17
|Lincoln City
|32
|9
|8
|15
|37
|44
|-7
|35
|18
|Shrewsbury
|33
|8
|10
|15
|29
|35
|-6
|34
|19
|Fleetwood
|31
|7
|11
|13
|44
|53
|-9
|32
|20
|Wimbledon
|33
|6
|14
|13
|37
|51
|-14
|32
|21
|Morecambe
|33
|7
|9
|17
|43
|63
|-20
|30
|22
|Doncaster
|35
|8
|4
|23
|26
|66
|-40
|28
|23
|Gillingham
|34
|5
|12
|17
|26
|55
|-29
|27
|24
|Crewe
|33
|5
|7
|21
|26
|59
|-33
|22
