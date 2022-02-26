Last updated on .From the section Championship

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been involved in six goals in his seven league starts against Cardiff City (four goals, two assists) scoring in each of his last four against them.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his record breaking form to score his 34th league goal of the season and earn Fulham a 1-0 win in the Welsh capital.

Mitrovic headed into the far corner of the net after Harry Wilson's pinpoint cross as Fulham stayed clear at the top of the Championship.

Cardiff had missed a golden chance to lead when James Collins was denied by Marek Rodak after going clear.

The defeat sees Cardiff fall to 20th, albeit 13 points above the drop zone.

In truth Fulham never needed to be at their blistering best in this one, with Mitrovic - as he has been so often this term - the difference-maker.

Mitrovic's goal maintained his incredible season, having come into this contest with 33 goals in the Championship, breaking Ivan Toney's record of 31 goals before the season even hits March.

The forward has now scored 12 goals in his last nine Championship matches and if he stays fit, could set a mark this season that will be tough to beat.

Cardiff City have improved markedly at home in recent games, but they still faced an extremely tough task against a Fulham side that seem near certainties to earn promotion to the Premier League as champions.

Fulham have only lost twice on the road this season and presented a tough test for Cardiff, a situation not helped by a sickness bug that has hit the Bluebirds camp, meaning Mark Harris and Uche Ikpeazu were unavailable and Jordan Hugill was only well enough to be among the substitutes.

The visitors made two changes with former Cardiff winger Harry Wilson recalled after missing the midweek win over Peterborough. It was Wilson who had the first chance of the contest, but his shot on the turn was saved by Alex Smithies.

Cardiff should have taken the lead moments later when a route one punt up field from the hosts caught Fulham napping and sent Collins racing clear, but his finish lacked conviction and was smothered by goalkeeper Rodak.

Fulham were far from their best, but they did fashion two good chances just past the half hour mark, but Mitrovic headed wide and defender Tim Ream could not apply the finish after Mitrovic's shot across goal from the subsequent corner.

However, while Cardiff managed to contain the Serbian for 40 minutes, they were undone before the interval when Wilson's cross was not cleared and Mitrovic headed home across Smithies from an unmarked position.

Mitrovic was denied a chance to score from the penalty spot when referee Leigh Doughty remained unmoved despite Aden Flint appearing to handle the ball on 52 minutes, while another ex-Bluebird, Bobby Decordova-Reid, saw a header tipped over by Smithies.

Cardiff were competitive, but simply could not contain Mitrovic and he should have done better with another free header just past the hour mark, but he sent the ball over the crossbar.

The hosts continued to push for an equaliser and substitute Joel Bagan's effort was just off target with 12 minutes remaining, but their final opportunity came and went when Aden Flint volleyed over from a corner in stoppage time.

The win was Fulham's 21st of the season and completed a first league double over Cardiff since the 1995-96 season, when the sides were in the fourth tier.

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison told BBC Sport Wales:

"I couldn't be prouder I thought the lads were fantastic and have gone toe-to-toe with Fulham, limiting them to the least amount of shots they've had this season.

"If we keep performing like that we can have a strong end of the season… we had more chances than them.

"At the end of the game only one team were pushing, so I am really really pleased with the performance.

"It's been one of the toughest 24 hours I've had as a manager, we've had a nightmare with sickness. I've had to change the team several times."

Fulham boss Marco Silva said:

"As we expected it was tough, it is always hard to come here and play.

"We knew what type of game it would be. We always expect first and second balls and balls in our box.

"Apart from one moment when we slept completely, we dealt really well with the situation.

"We controlled big parts of the match. We were a bit slower than I wanted, but we created enough, we were the best team and deserved the three points."