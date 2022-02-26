Championship
Cardiff City 0-1 Fulham: Record breaker Mitrovic scores winner

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Mitrovic heads Fulham infront
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been involved in six goals in his seven league starts against Cardiff City (four goals, two assists) scoring in each of his last four against them.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his record breaking form to score his 34th league goal of the season and earn Fulham a 1-0 win in the Welsh capital.

Mitrovic headed into the far corner of the net after Harry Wilson's pinpoint cross as Fulham stayed clear at the top of the Championship.

Cardiff had missed a golden chance to lead when James Collins was denied by Marek Rodak after going clear.

The defeat sees Cardiff fall to 20th, albeit 13 points above the drop zone.

In truth Fulham never needed to be at their blistering best in this one, with Mitrovic - as he has been so often this term - the difference-maker.

Mitrovic's goal maintained his incredible season, having come into this contest with 33 goals in the Championship, breaking Ivan Toney's record of 31 goals before the season even hits March.

The forward has now scored 12 goals in his last nine Championship matches and if he stays fit, could set a mark this season that will be tough to beat.

Cardiff City have improved markedly at home in recent games, but they still faced an extremely tough task against a Fulham side that seem near certainties to earn promotion to the Premier League as champions.

Fulham have only lost twice on the road this season and presented a tough test for Cardiff, a situation not helped by a sickness bug that has hit the Bluebirds camp, meaning Mark Harris and Uche Ikpeazu were unavailable and Jordan Hugill was only well enough to be among the substitutes.

The visitors made two changes with former Cardiff winger Harry Wilson recalled after missing the midweek win over Peterborough. It was Wilson who had the first chance of the contest, but his shot on the turn was saved by Alex Smithies.

Cardiff should have taken the lead moments later when a route one punt up field from the hosts caught Fulham napping and sent Collins racing clear, but his finish lacked conviction and was smothered by goalkeeper Rodak.

Fulham were far from their best, but they did fashion two good chances just past the half hour mark, but Mitrovic headed wide and defender Tim Ream could not apply the finish after Mitrovic's shot across goal from the subsequent corner.

However, while Cardiff managed to contain the Serbian for 40 minutes, they were undone before the interval when Wilson's cross was not cleared and Mitrovic headed home across Smithies from an unmarked position.

Mitrovic was denied a chance to score from the penalty spot when referee Leigh Doughty remained unmoved despite Aden Flint appearing to handle the ball on 52 minutes, while another ex-Bluebird, Bobby Decordova-Reid, saw a header tipped over by Smithies.

Cardiff were competitive, but simply could not contain Mitrovic and he should have done better with another free header just past the hour mark, but he sent the ball over the crossbar.

The hosts continued to push for an equaliser and substitute Joel Bagan's effort was just off target with 12 minutes remaining, but their final opportunity came and went when Aden Flint volleyed over from a corner in stoppage time.

The win was Fulham's 21st of the season and completed a first league double over Cardiff since the 1995-96 season, when the sides were in the fourth tier.

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison told BBC Sport Wales:

"I couldn't be prouder I thought the lads were fantastic and have gone toe-to-toe with Fulham, limiting them to the least amount of shots they've had this season.

"If we keep performing like that we can have a strong end of the season… we had more chances than them.

"At the end of the game only one team were pushing, so I am really really pleased with the performance.

"It's been one of the toughest 24 hours I've had as a manager, we've had a nightmare with sickness. I've had to change the team several times."

Fulham boss Marco Silva said:

"As we expected it was tough, it is always hard to come here and play.

"We knew what type of game it would be. We always expect first and second balls and balls in our box.

"Apart from one moment when we slept completely, we dealt really well with the situation.

"We controlled big parts of the match. We were a bit slower than I wanted, but we created enough, we were the best team and deserved the three points."

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Smithies
  • 17Drameh
  • 38Ng
  • 5Flint
  • 2McGuinness
  • 18DoughtySubstituted forBaganat 67'minutes
  • 22Doyle
  • 6VaulksBooked at 50minsSubstituted forWintleat 76'minutes
  • 8RallsBooked at 53mins
  • 27ColwillSubstituted forDaviesat 57'minutes
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 3Bagan
  • 9Hugill
  • 15Wintle
  • 32King
  • 39Davies
  • 42Denham

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N WilliamsSubstituted forTeteat 79'minutes
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 6ReedBooked at 66minsSubstituted forOnomahat 75'minutes
  • 12Chalobah
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forCavaleiroat 85'minutes
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri
  • 25Onomah
Referee:
Leigh Doughty
Attendance:
18,928

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 0, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Isaak Davies (Cardiff City).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Fabio Carvalho.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wintle with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

  10. Post update

    Joel Bagan (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Isaak Davies (Cardiff City).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Kenny Tete replaces Neco Williams.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Bagan (Cardiff City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wintle with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Ryan Wintle replaces Will Vaulks.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Harrison Reed.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham33217582295370
2Bournemouth31187651272461
3Huddersfield351611846361059
4Blackburn34169946341257
5QPR341681049391056
6Luton3315994637954
7Sheff Utd331581044341053
8Middlesbrough33157114335852
9Nottm Forest331491045331251
10Coventry33149104338551
11Millwall331310103634249
12Preston351114103839-147
13West Brom331210113530546
14Blackpool34129134041-145
15Stoke33128134238444
16Bristol City35117174563-1840
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Hull35107183039-937
19Birmingham35910164055-1537
20Cardiff34106184054-1436
21Reading34105194267-2529
22Barnsley3358202448-2423
23Derby341012123438-421
24Peterborough3356222466-4221
View full Championship table

