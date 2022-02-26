Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers1QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Queens Park Rangers: Reda Khadra ends Blackburn goal drought

Reda Khadra of Blackburn Rovers
Reda Khadra is on loan at Blackburn from Premier League side Brighton

Reda Khadra scored Blackburn Rovers' first league goal in more than nine hours to clinch a crucial win over play-off rivals Queens Park Rangers.

Khadra curled in a 77th-minute free-kick from a tight angle to give dominant Rovers a deserved home win.

Khadra had twice missed chances to put Rovers ahead in a buzzing first half.

Albert Adomah and Ilias Chair had QPR's best chances but they were indebted to substitute goalkeeper David Marshall for keeping them in it for so long.

The win was Rovers' first in six games and lifts Tony Mowbray's side above the R's into third in the Championship, one point off the automatic promotion places.

QPR's own tilt at a top-two finish took another hit, with Mark Warburton's team, still just two points off second but now with only one win in their past six matches.

Rovers began the game like a team determined to put the disappointment of their late defeat by Sheffield United behind them and their supercharged start should have brought them a couple of goals.

But finding the net, especially without injured top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, has not been easy for Rovers and their lack of confidence was epitomised by Khadra who followed up his penalty miss against the Blades by wasting a glorious chance to put the home side in front after 15 minutes.

Sent clean through by Jan Paul van Hecke's beautiful cross-field ball, Khadra's effort was smothered by legs of the onrushing Seny Dieng. Brighton loanee Khadra had another opportunity not long after but dragged his shot well wide from inside the box after a sweet one-two with Tyrhys Dolan.

Centre-back Darragh Lenihan then swept over from a good position from Rovers' sixth corner of the half.

QPR spent the opening 30 minutes soaking up Blackburn pressure but finally got their dangerous players into the game. A slick passing move saw Jeff Hendrick pick out Adomah's smart run down the right, but his low drive destined for the far corner was excellently parried away by Thomas Kaminski.

Moments later, Chris Willock cut the ball back from the dead-ball line but Chair sliced his shot wide from 12 yards.

R's keeper Dieng then got down smartly to stop Bradley Johnson's effort just before half-time after Sam Gallagher had stolen the ball following some sloppy defensive play, as Rovers' goal drought in the league stretched into a ninth hour.

Dieng was replaced at the break after failing to shake off a knock from a challenge with Gallagher, and his replacement David Marshall did well to parry away a rasping effort from Khadra.

The pattern of the second half pretty much followed the first with wave after wave of Rovers attacks with Khadra often the catalyst.

His pass fed substitute Ryan Giles whose deflected cross from the byeline needed another supple save from Marshall, before Khadra seized the chance to finally redeem himself.

Standing over the ball level with the six-yard box on the left, his whipped, dipping effort beat Marshall's desperate waft into the roof of the net to release the intense emotion inside Ewood Park.

Rovers' 11th home win of the season could have been more comfortable but for two excellent scrambling stops from Marshall to deny Dolan and Giles late on.

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1KaminskiBooked at 89mins
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16WhartonBooked at 90mins
  • 2NyambeSubstituted forZeefuikat 58'minutes
  • 27TravisBooked at 84mins
  • 4Johnson
  • 3PickeringSubstituted forGilesat 71'minutes
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forHedgesat 68'minutes
  • 10Dolan
  • 7Khadra

Substitutes

  • 6Davenport
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges
  • 21Buckley
  • 28Giles
  • 42Zeefuik

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1DiengSubstituted forMarshallat 45'minutes
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37AdomahSubstituted forMcCallumat 67'minutes
  • 27Hendrick
  • 15FieldBooked at 6mins
  • 22Odubajo
  • 7Johansen
  • 10ChairBooked at 90mins
  • 21WillockSubstituted forGrayat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 12Ball
  • 14Thomas
  • 16McCallum
  • 17Dozzell
  • 19Gray
  • 25Marshall
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
14,293

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Blackburn Rovers).

  9. Booking

    Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Reda Khadra (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Booking

    Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Giles (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Booking

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham33208581295268
2Bournemouth31177749272258
3Blackburn34169946341257
4Huddersfield35151284436857
5QPR341681049391056
6Sheff Utd33159944331154
7Luton33141094537852
8Middlesbrough33157114134752
9Coventry33149104237551
10Nottm Forest3313101043331049
11Stoke33138124236647
12Millwall331211103534147
13Preston351114103738-147
14West Brom331210113530546
15Blackpool34119143641-542
16Bristol City35118164561-1641
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Birmingham35911154053-1338
19Cardiff34107174053-1337
20Hull3598182739-1235
21Reading34115184263-2132
22Barnsley3358202346-2323
23Derby341013113437-322
24Peterborough3357212463-3922
View full Championship table

