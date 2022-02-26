Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Reda Khadra scored Blackburn Rovers' first league goal in more than nine hours to clinch a crucial win over play-off rivals Queens Park Rangers.
Khadra curled in a 77th-minute free-kick from a tight angle to give dominant Rovers a deserved home win.
Khadra had twice missed chances to put Rovers ahead in a buzzing first half.
Albert Adomah and Ilias Chair had QPR's best chances but they were indebted to substitute goalkeeper David Marshall for keeping them in it for so long.
The win was Rovers' first in six games and lifts Tony Mowbray's side above the R's into third in the Championship, one point off the automatic promotion places.
QPR's own tilt at a top-two finish took another hit, with Mark Warburton's team, still just two points off second but now with only one win in their past six matches.
Rovers began the game like a team determined to put the disappointment of their late defeat by Sheffield United behind them and their supercharged start should have brought them a couple of goals.
But finding the net, especially without injured top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, has not been easy for Rovers and their lack of confidence was epitomised by Khadra who followed up his penalty miss against the Blades by wasting a glorious chance to put the home side in front after 15 minutes.
Sent clean through by Jan Paul van Hecke's beautiful cross-field ball, Khadra's effort was smothered by legs of the onrushing Seny Dieng. Brighton loanee Khadra had another opportunity not long after but dragged his shot well wide from inside the box after a sweet one-two with Tyrhys Dolan.
Centre-back Darragh Lenihan then swept over from a good position from Rovers' sixth corner of the half.
QPR spent the opening 30 minutes soaking up Blackburn pressure but finally got their dangerous players into the game. A slick passing move saw Jeff Hendrick pick out Adomah's smart run down the right, but his low drive destined for the far corner was excellently parried away by Thomas Kaminski.
Moments later, Chris Willock cut the ball back from the dead-ball line but Chair sliced his shot wide from 12 yards.
R's keeper Dieng then got down smartly to stop Bradley Johnson's effort just before half-time after Sam Gallagher had stolen the ball following some sloppy defensive play, as Rovers' goal drought in the league stretched into a ninth hour.
Dieng was replaced at the break after failing to shake off a knock from a challenge with Gallagher, and his replacement David Marshall did well to parry away a rasping effort from Khadra.
The pattern of the second half pretty much followed the first with wave after wave of Rovers attacks with Khadra often the catalyst.
His pass fed substitute Ryan Giles whose deflected cross from the byeline needed another supple save from Marshall, before Khadra seized the chance to finally redeem himself.
Standing over the ball level with the six-yard box on the left, his whipped, dipping effort beat Marshall's desperate waft into the roof of the net to release the intense emotion inside Ewood Park.
Rovers' 11th home win of the season could have been more comfortable but for two excellent scrambling stops from Marshall to deny Dolan and Giles late on.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-3
- 1KaminskiBooked at 89mins
- 26Lenihan
- 25van Hecke
- 16WhartonBooked at 90mins
- 2NyambeSubstituted forZeefuikat 58'minutes
- 27TravisBooked at 84mins
- 4Johnson
- 3PickeringSubstituted forGilesat 71'minutes
- 9GallagherSubstituted forHedgesat 68'minutes
- 10Dolan
- 7Khadra
Substitutes
- 6Davenport
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 13Pears
- 19Hedges
- 21Buckley
- 28Giles
- 42Zeefuik
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1DiengSubstituted forMarshallat 45'minutes
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 37AdomahSubstituted forMcCallumat 67'minutes
- 27Hendrick
- 15FieldBooked at 6mins
- 22Odubajo
- 7Johansen
- 10ChairBooked at 90mins
- 21WillockSubstituted forGrayat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 12Ball
- 14Thomas
- 16McCallum
- 17Dozzell
- 19Gray
- 25Marshall
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 14,293
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Post update
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.
Booking
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Reda Khadra (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke.
Post update
Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Giles (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Onwards and upwards come on rovers
Keep a clean sheet which means defending throughout the team (Dolan set the tone brilliantly) and try to nick one.