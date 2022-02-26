Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers12:30QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 2Nyambe
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 3Pickering
  • 10Dolan
  • 9Gallagher
  • 7Khadra

Substitutes

  • 6Davenport
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges
  • 21Buckley
  • 28Giles
  • 42Zeefuik

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 27Hendrick
  • 15Field
  • 22Odubajo
  • 7Johansen
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 12Ball
  • 14Thomas
  • 16McCallum
  • 17Dozzell
  • 19Gray
  • 25Marshall
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham32207581295267
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3QPR33168949381156
4Huddersfield34151184436856
5Blackburn33159945341154
6Sheff Utd32158944331153
7Middlesbrough32157104132952
8Luton3214994537851
9Coventry32148104237550
10Nottm Forest321391043331048
11West Brom331210113530546
12Millwall321210103534146
13Preston341113103738-146
14Stoke32128124136544
15Blackpool33119133640-442
16Bristol City34117164561-1640
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Birmingham34910154053-1337
19Cardiff33106174053-1336
20Hull3497182739-1234
21Reading33105184163-2229
22Derby331012113437-321
23Peterborough3256212463-3921
24Barnsley3248202146-2520
