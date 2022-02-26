Coventry City v Preston North End

CoventryCoventry City15:00PrestonPreston North End
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|32
|20
|7
|5
|81
|29
|52
|67
|2
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|7
|6
|49
|26
|23
|58
|3
|QPR
|33
|16
|8
|9
|49
|38
|11
|56
|4
|Huddersfield
|34
|15
|11
|8
|44
|36
|8
|56
|5
|Blackburn
|33
|15
|9
|9
|45
|34
|11
|54
|6
|Sheff Utd
|32
|15
|8
|9
|44
|33
|11
|53
|7
|Middlesbrough
|32
|15
|7
|10
|41
|32
|9
|52
|8
|Luton
|32
|14
|9
|9
|45
|37
|8
|51
|9
|Coventry
|32
|14
|8
|10
|42
|37
|5
|50
|10
|Nottm Forest
|32
|13
|9
|10
|43
|33
|10
|48
|11
|West Brom
|33
|12
|10
|11
|35
|30
|5
|46
|12
|Millwall
|32
|12
|10
|10
|35
|34
|1
|46
|13
|Preston
|34
|11
|13
|10
|37
|38
|-1
|46
|14
|Stoke
|32
|12
|8
|12
|41
|36
|5
|44
|15
|Blackpool
|33
|11
|9
|13
|36
|40
|-4
|42
|16
|Bristol City
|34
|11
|7
|16
|45
|61
|-16
|40
|17
|Swansea
|31
|10
|8
|13
|32
|43
|-11
|38
|18
|Birmingham
|34
|9
|10
|15
|40
|53
|-13
|37
|19
|Cardiff
|33
|10
|6
|17
|40
|53
|-13
|36
|20
|Hull
|34
|9
|7
|18
|27
|39
|-12
|34
|21
|Reading
|33
|10
|5
|18
|41
|63
|-22
|29
|22
|Derby
|33
|10
|12
|11
|34
|37
|-3
|21
|23
|Peterborough
|32
|5
|6
|21
|24
|63
|-39
|21
|24
|Barnsley
|32
|4
|8
|20
|21
|46
|-25
|20
Meet the faces who are leading US far right political movements online
WWE superstar Sasha Banks reveals it all to Mark Andrews in a brand-new episode of My Love Letter to Wrestling
Follow the highs and lows of Wales' 27-year journey to a Grand Slam victory
The 2022 Champions League final will be played in Paris after Russia is stripped of the match following the nation's invasion of Ukraine.