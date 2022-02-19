Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine defeated bottom side Warrenpoint Town 2-1 in a rescheduled fixture on Tuesday night

Saturday's Irish Premiership match between Warrenpoint Town and Coleraine has been postponed because of an unplayable pitch at Milltown.

Heavy rain and snow hit Northern Ireland early on Saturday morning.

Three fixtures are set to place on Saturday including Crusaders v Carrick Rangers, Linfield v Portadown and Ballymena United v Glenavon.

Dungannon Swifts against Cliftonville was called off on Friday night.

Linfield can move level on points with leaders Glentoran, who lost to Larne on Friday, if they defeat struggling Portadown at Windsor Park.

Three games in the Championship have been postponed, including Newry City v Knockbreda, Queen's University v Dergview and Loughgall v Ballyclare Comrades.