Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract to stay with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Randall, 21, has been with the club since the age of nine and has progressed through their academy, making his first-team debut in 2018.

He spent last season on loan at National League side Torquay United.

Randell has become a regular at Argyle this season with 21 appearances in all competitions and one goal.

"I grew up wanting to be here and play at Home Park, so to commit to doing that for another two and a half years means I get to continue living my dream," Randell said.