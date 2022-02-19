Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Martha Thomas (number 24) slid in Scotland's second goal

Scotland secured their first win at the Pinatar Cup with a comfortable victory against Slovakia in Murcia, Spain.

Abi Harrison scored early on and Martha Thomas added a second as the Scots set up a tie with Hungary.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side, who are competing for fifth place having lost their quarter-final to Wales, could have added to their lead.

Thomas and Caroline Weir both had goals disallowed and Dominika Rezekova denied Harrison and Claire Emslie.

Scotland's final match will be on Tuesday (14:30 GMT).

Thomas netted from an Emslie cross in the opening minutes but Emslie had been flagged offside.

However, the opener was not long in coming as Weir flicked the ball through for Harrison to finish in style.

Weir then crossed for Thomas to head just wide and Emslie should have scored after racing in behind the Slovakia defence, her scooped effort too high.

Another Weir pass proved crucial as Scotland doubled their lead. Emslie got beyond the Slovakia defence to cross low from the left and Thomas converted at the front post.

Weir had the ball in the net moments later, but had gone too soon to latch on to Emslie's pass.

Harrison was denied a second by Rezekova following Thomas' pass shortly before the break.

The pace of the game dropped after half-time as both teams made substitutions, Emslie testing the goalkeeper after being picked out by Weir's chip.

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander had a quiet match on her return to the starting line-up, a first-half save from Slovakia captain Dominika Skorvankova her only intervention of note.

Player of the match - Caroline Weir

The midfielder's class shone through and she had a hand in both goals