Pinatar Cup
SlovakiaSlovakia0ScotlandScotland2

Slovakia 0-2 Scotland: Deposed champions bounce back in Spain

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Martha Thomas scores
Martha Thomas (number 24) slid in Scotland's second goal

Scotland secured their first win at the Pinatar Cup with a comfortable victory against Slovakia in Murcia, Spain.

Abi Harrison scored early on and Martha Thomas added a second as the Scots set up a tie with Hungary.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side, who are competing for fifth place having lost their quarter-final to Wales, could have added to their lead.

Thomas and Caroline Weir both had goals disallowed and Dominika Rezekova denied Harrison and Claire Emslie.

Scotland's final match will be on Tuesday (14:30 GMT).

Thomas netted from an Emslie cross in the opening minutes but Emslie had been flagged offside.

However, the opener was not long in coming as Weir flicked the ball through for Harrison to finish in style.

Weir then crossed for Thomas to head just wide and Emslie should have scored after racing in behind the Slovakia defence, her scooped effort too high.

Another Weir pass proved crucial as Scotland doubled their lead. Emslie got beyond the Slovakia defence to cross low from the left and Thomas converted at the front post.

Weir had the ball in the net moments later, but had gone too soon to latch on to Emslie's pass.

Harrison was denied a second by Rezekova following Thomas' pass shortly before the break.

The pace of the game dropped after half-time as both teams made substitutions, Emslie testing the goalkeeper after being picked out by Weir's chip.

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander had a quiet match on her return to the starting line-up, a first-half save from Slovakia captain Dominika Skorvankova her only intervention of note.

Player of the match - Caroline Weir

Caroline Weir
The midfielder's class shone through and she had a hand in both goals

Line-ups

Slovakia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Rezeková
  • 13Kosíková
  • 16Bartovicová
  • 7Fischerová
  • 20VojtekováSubstituted forHorváthováat 70'minutes
  • 11Hmírová
  • 14LemesováBooked at 73minsSubstituted forBielikovaat 86'minutes
  • 10OndrusováSubstituted forMikolajováat 70'minutes
  • 18SkorvánkováSubstituted forPanákováat 60'minutes
  • 3SemanováSubstituted forZemberyováat 60'minutes
  • 21SurnovskáSubstituted forMatavkováat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1El-Dahaibiova
  • 2Ceriová
  • 4Horváthová
  • 5Mazúchová
  • 6Panáková
  • 8Bayerová
  • 9Zemberyová
  • 12Korenciová
  • 15Bielikova
  • 17Mikolajová
  • 19Matavková
  • 22Kaláberová

Scotland

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Alexander
  • 2SmithSubstituted forMurrayat 71'minutes
  • 15Howard
  • 5BeattieSubstituted forEddieat 86'minutes
  • 3Docherty
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forArthurat 45'minutes
  • 8Kerr
  • 10GrahamSubstituted forArnotat 45'minutes
  • 9Weir
  • 18EmslieSubstituted forClellandat 71'minutes
  • 24ThomasSubstituted forRossat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Corsie
  • 6Robertson
  • 7Grimshaw
  • 13Ross
  • 14Arthur
  • 16Murray
  • 19Clelland
  • 20Clark
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Eddie
  • 23Arnot
  • 25Clark
Referee:
Veronika Kovarova

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovakiaAway TeamScotland
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Slovakia Women 0, Scotland 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Slovakia Women 0, Scotland 2.

  3. Post update

    Jane Ross (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mária Mikolajová (Slovakia Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Samantha Kerr (Scotland).

  6. Post update

    Andrea Horváthová (Slovakia Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland. Leah Eddie replaces Jennifer Beattie.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovakia Women. Laura Bielikova replaces Diana Lemesová.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Christie Murray tries a through ball, but Lizzie Arnot is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Scotland).

  11. Post update

    Ludmila Matavková (Slovakia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Samantha Kerr (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland. Jane Ross replaces Martha Thomas.

  14. Post update

    Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia Women).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Martha Thomas is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Martha Thomas (Scotland).

  18. Post update

    Diana Bartovicová (Slovakia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Slovakia Women. Patrícia Hmírová tries a through ball, but Mária Mikolajová is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

