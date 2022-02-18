Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Highlights: Wales 3-1 Scotland

Pinatar Cup: Slovakia v Scotland Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live BBC Alba coverage and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Captain Rachel Corsie has joined the Scotland squad in Spain as they look to respond against Slovakia on Saturday after their Pinatar Cup reign was ended by Wales.

Aston Villa defender Corsie is a late arrival after recovering from Covid-19.

Scotland, inaugural Pinatar Cup winners in 2020, led through Lana Clelland's goal in the opener against Wales but were dethroned with a 3-1 defeat.

That dropped the Scots into the 5th-8th place section.

The winners of their meeting with Slovakia - who were beaten 4-0 by Belgium - face either Poland or Hungary on Tuesday. The losing sides also meet the same day.

Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are using the tournament in Murcia as preparation for a World Cup qualification double-header against Ukraine and Spain in April.

What they said

Scotland forward Lana Clelland: "That goal's been a long time coming for me. I just wish it had counted for more.

"You want to be competitive and win any game you're involved in, but we also know there's a bigger picture and we're here for training camp to implement what Pedro and his staff are looking for. It's coming together, slowly.

"This is the first time Pedro's really had time to work with us on the training ground. To have 10 straight days will be of real benefit to us."