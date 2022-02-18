Last updated on .From the section Man City

Walker was sent off during the dead-rubber defeat by RB Leipzig in City's final group game

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will remain suspended for three Champions League games after the club lost an appeal against the length of his ban.

Walker was shown a straight red card for a kick on Andre Silva in City's defeat by RB Leipzig in December.

Uefa deemed the foul to be "assault" which resulted in a three-match suspension instead of the automatic one-match ban for a sending-off.

Walker has already missed one game.

The 31-year-old sat out the first leg of City's last-16 tie with Sporting Lisbon, which they won 5-0.

He will also miss the return in Manchester on Wednesday, 9 March and the first leg of a likely quarter-final in April.