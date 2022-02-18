Last updated on .From the section Football

Highlights: Wales 3-1 Scotland

Pinatar Cup: Belgium v Wales Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch & listen live on the BBC Sport website & app

Wales defender Gemma Evans says the squad are aiming to win the Pinatar Cup as they prepare to face Belgium.

Wales' 3-1 win over defending champions Scotland saw them beat a side ranked above them in the world standings.

They will now attempt to repeat that feat against Belgium, who beat Slovakia 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

"Beating Scotland was massively important for us. It has helped to build our confidence and shows we are trusting in the process," Evans said.

Wales were worthy winners in their opening match against defending champions Scotland, beating them for the first time since 1996 thanks to two goals from Jess Fishlock and Natasha Harding's smart finish.

It was another welcome milestone for Wales who are hoping to qualify for the 2023 World Cup to secure a first major finals appearance.

Wales are currently second in their World Cup qualifying group, with the Pinatar Cup ideal preparation for a potential play-off spot.

However, Reading defender Evans says Wales are hoping to win the tournament.

Wales know that the winners of their match with Belgium will face either Russia or the Republic of Ireland in the final of the Pinatar Cup on Tuesday, 22 February.

"We know Belgium are tough opponents, but we are focusing on ourselves," she said.

"I have so much belief in this group of players, so I would never say 'I haven't thought about winning it'.

"The squad we have is phenomenal, but we just need to keep our feet on the floor and keep gelling well together.

"It's massive we have had this time together."

Wales boss Gemma Grainger believes the games are ideal preparation for qualifiers to come.

"The key thing for us in these games was to keep the focus on what we want to do in the World Cup campaign, so of course the win against Scotland was positive but I am looking at all the learning we can take out of this game," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"When we play against higher-rank opposition, it's such a good opportunity to see how we are developing and we'll take that into the next game, in this tournament and most importantly into the [World Cup] campaign.

"We are showing signs as a team that there are different things we are learning in each game. We know we are capable of scoring goals. Being clinical and scoring three against higher-rank opposition is a real positive."

Wales are likely to be without Hayley Ladd after the Manchester United defender or midfielder suffered a thigh injury in the win over Scotland.

However, Orlando Pride midfielder Angharad James could be available to start after arriving to the camp late due to her club commitments.