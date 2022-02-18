Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Antonio Conte has won 10 of his 19 games in charge of Tottenham

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has criticised media coverage of a recent interview he gave and believes "someone is trying to create a problem".

Conte told Sky Italia his squad was "weakened" in the transfer window.

The Italian, 52, has clarified his comments, saying he was only talking numerically rather than in terms of quality after seeing four players leave and two arrive.

"Sorry, but I was a bit disturbed by this situation," Conte said.

The former Chelsea boss added: "I don't understand why someone wants to try to create a problem with me. Not only me but also in the past.

"I read stories in the past about this club and it creates a problem with the coach and the chairman and the club. The chairman knows very well my thoughts."

Spurs signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day of the January transfer window, while allowing Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, Giovani lo Celso and Bryan Gil to leave.

In the interview with Italian media, Conte also spoke about Tottenham's "vision" and that they looked to develop talent rather than buy players ready to feature immediately.

"During the interview after the transfer window, after January ended, they asked me about the club, if I was happy, and I said the club did the best that the club could do," Conte added.

"We lost four players and I said important players for Tottenham. Because these players that we sent away on loan, Tottenham paid a lot of money. When you spend a lot of money, it means we are talking about important players for the club.

"To pay attention to the future because we need players used to playing in this league. And in my last interview, I said numerically, when you lost four players, important players for Tottenham, I repeat because they spent a lot of money, and you sign two players."

Conte, who took charge of Tottenham on 2 November, also dismissed suggestions he is not happy at the club.

"I always said I'm enjoying my time with Tottenham, enjoying working with these players. I always said this," he added.

"Then we have four months at the end of this season and we have to try to do our best to finish in the best place possible in this league. And then we'll see."