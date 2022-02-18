Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Lee Lynch's late strike sees off Glentoran at Inver Park

Lee Lynch scored a superb late winner as Larne claimed a thrilling 2-1 victory over leaders Glentoran to produce the latest twist in the Irish Premiership title race.

Substitute Rory Donnelly looked to have rescued a point for the Glens with a 72nd-minute header after Lee Bonis had opened the scoring for the hosts at a windy Inver Park.

However, Lynch thumped a superb shot into the top corner to claim all three points for Larne and leave the door open for champions Linfield.

The Blues will knock Big Two rivals Glentoran off top spot with victory over Portadown on Saturday.

Larne, meanwhile, leapfrog Crusaders into fourth after beating the Glens for the second time in 2022.

"We needed a performance that showed hunger and desire," said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

"We let ourselves down badly last week, let our fans down badly last week and we needed to put that right tonight."

Having beaten Linfield in last week's Big Two derby at the Oval, Glentoran arrived at Inver Park with the chance to keep the pressure on David Healy's side by moving six points clear.

However, the league's top scorers were often left frustrated by a well-drilled Larne defensive unit and troubled at the other end by Bonis' movement and physicality.

After a low-key first half, it was Larne's January signing who broke the deadlock on 47 when he met a superb Ben Doherty cross before Patrick McClean to bundle home from close range for his sixth goal in nine games since joining Lynch's side from Portadown.

Birthday boy Rory Donnelly thought he had rescued a point for Glentoran with a fine header

Bonis had already been causing the Glens backline issues having hit the bar with a header in the first half from another inviting Doherty cross from the left but the visitors failed to heed the warning as the striker got the better of McClean to force the opener.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott responded by making three substitutions, and while Jeff Hughes struck the bar with from the edge of the box for Larne, Donnelly marked his 30th birthday in style, heading Conor McMenamin's cross past Conor Devlin.

While the league's pacesetters improved following McDermott's changes, Larne refused to lie down and struck the woodwork for the third time through John Herron before Lynch uncorked a venomous right-footed shot four minutes from time.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game and it was a much-needed victory for Larne following a run of four defeats in six games, while it was Glentoran's first league defeat since falling at home to the Invermen on New Year's Day.

Crucially, though, it swings the title race momentum back in Linfield's favour while Cliftonville - whose game at Dungannon on Friday was called off - sit four points off the Ovalmen with a game in hand.

"We didn't do enough in the first half," admitted McDermott.

"We had more of the ball but didn't do much with it. I thought we looked flat in the first half. We had the wind in the first half but didn't do enough with it.

"Once we got our goal they got on top of us again, we sat too deep. Not the result we wanted but we will move on."