Diogo Jota has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss Saturday's match against Norwich, with the extent of his ankle injury still "not clear", says boss Jurgen Klopp.

Jota, 25, went off during his side's 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday.

After Premier League ties against Norwich and Leeds, the Reds face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on 27 February.

"We need further assessment on Jota," said Klopp.

"He will not be available for Norwich but the extent is still not clear.

"Pretty much everything is possible in the moment - that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well."

The Portugal forward has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season as Liverpool chase trophies on four fronts in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Jota was pictured wearing a protective boot and using crutches after returning from Italy, but Klopp said that did not necessarily mean it is a serious injury.

"It's a normal procedure, even when you just feel something, they put you in that boot," he said.