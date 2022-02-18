Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mick McDermott's Glentoran can stretch their lead to six points with victory at Inver Park

Irish Premiership: Larne v Glentoran Venue: Inver Park, Larne Date: Friday, 18 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer; live text commentary and selected in-play clips

BBC Sport NI will stream Friday night's Irish Premiership game between Larne and leaders Glentoran as Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville faces a pitch inspection.

The inspection at Stangmore Park will take place at 16:00 GMT.

NIFL says it has been agreed the stream will be moved "due to the risk of postponement".

Larne v Glentoran can be can be viewed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, with kick-off at 19:45 GMT.

Glentoran aim to extend their at the summit to six points before Linfield play Portadown on Saturday.

Cliftonville are four points behind their Belfast rivals while Dungannon Swifts occupy ninth in the table.

Northern Ireland has faced heavy rainfall and high winds as Storm Eunice hit the United Kingdom and Ireland on Friday.