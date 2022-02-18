Last updated on .From the section Football

VAR has been used in the Premier League since the 2019-20 season

The English Football League and Women's Super League have held talks about introducing a light version of a video assistant referee system to help improve decision making.

Discussions have taken place with the game's professional referee's body, PGMOL, about a low-cost model which would work in the Championship and WSL with fewer cameras and no offside lines.

No timescale has been agreed on when the VAR system would be introduced, but not before the 2023-24 season.

Trials have already taken place in Poland, Brazil and Kazakhstan, with ongoing testing in France.

Last year, football law-making body IFAB approved trials after Fifa had suggested two different options of a 'VAR-light' with one system using four to eight cameras and another with one to three cameras.

The Football Association's women's professional game director Kelly Simmons told the Times: "It is really critical that it comes in as soon as we can do it and can afford it."

Only Premier League teams can use the full version of VAR, including in the FA Cup, which has led to questions about the consistency of its use given some ties are able to rely on the technology, while others are not.

The overall application of VAR in the top-flight has also come in for further criticism this season after marginal decisions by on-field referees have been over-turned by the VAR.