Dougie Imrie was appointed manager of Morton in December

Morton manager Dougie Imrie has been banned for 10 matches - four of them suspended - by the Scottish FA for historical betting offences.

Imrie was accused of gambling on games between 2011 and 2019.

Cove Rangers coach Gordon Young has been given the same punishment for breaches between 2014 and 2021.

And Arbroath midfielder Gavin Swankie has been banned for eight games - four suspended - for bets placed between 2012 and this season.

Morton say they are "disappointed with the severity" of Imrie's punishment and have asked for an explanation of the reasons.

"Upon receipt of that, the club will discuss with Dougie the possibility of an appeal against this decision," a statement from the Scottish Championship side read. "The club board would like to reaffirm its backing of Dougie in this process."

Imrie, Young and Swankie were among 14 people charged in January with violating the Scottish FA's blanket ban on footballers, coaches and staff betting on any matches.

Inverness Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland, as well as six Elgin City players - Aiden Sopel, Conor O'Keefe, Darryl McHardy, Matthew Cooper, Thomas McHale and Rabin Omar - are still awaiting hearings after being issued with notices of complaint.

BBC Scotland understands there are no suspicions of match fixing within the charges and the 14 cases, which were all made public at the same time, are not part of a coordinated investigation.