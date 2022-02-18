Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon say they have so far been unable to track down Joe, who sent 26p to striker Harry McKirdy

Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says families should not be priced out of football after a young fan sent one of the club's top players 26p.

The Robins have so far been unable to find Joe, six, since he sent in the money taped to a letter explaining why his family could not afford for him to attend matches.

Swindon have tried to track down Joe on social media as his letter had no return address, the club said.

Garner said: "Football's for everyone."

He told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "We need to make sure we don't price families out of this wonderful sport."

In the letter addressed to Robins striker Harry McKirdy, Joe taped a 20p, 5p and 1p coin below the message that said: "Mummy doesn't have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at school.

"I like Swindon Town Harry McKirdy. I will come one day. Joe aged 6 1/2".

McKirdy joined Swindon at the start of the season and is the club's top scorer, with 14 goals in 32 appearances, including one in the team's third-round FA Cup defeat by Manchester City at the County Ground in January.

Speaking before his side's League Two match away at Carlisle on Saturday, Garner said: "As far as I'm aware he hasn't been found.

"I think the fantastic thing it has done is raise a lot of awareness around food banks and a lot of money has been raised.

"Hopefully we can find him, if he's out there, but the positive thing is it has raised awareness and done some good, which is great."

Swindon, who currently sit eighth in the table, two points off a play-off place, are due to play league leaders Forest Green Rovers at home on 26 March.

Rovers chairman, Dale Vince, wrote on social media that they would pay for Joe to be a mascot for Swindon for the match if he can be found.

"Stories like this must unite fans," Vince wrote.