Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee's new manager Mark McGhee says the club approached the Scottish FA in an attempt to have his six-game touchline ban reduced or rescinded. (Scotsman, subscription required) external-link

"Exceptional" Rangers winger Ryan Kent played like Franck Ribery and will have attracted interest from Bundesliga and Premier League clubs with his performance against Borussia Dortmund, reckons former Bayern Munich and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez deleted a tweet saying "3-1 what a game so far" during Rangers' Europa League win at Borussia Dortmund following an angry reaction from Pittodrie fans. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Captain James Tavernier says Rangers are "a little bit disappointed" not to have beaten Borussia Dortmund by a bigger margin after the Germans scored late on in a 4-2 home defeat. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic "lacked composure" in the final third as they slipped to a 3-1 Europa Conference play-off first-leg defeat to Bodo/Glimt, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibs made a profit of almost £1m for the year ending June 2021 despite the financial impact of Covid-19. (Sun) external-link

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has told the players to forget about style of play and focus on ending the club's six-game winless run. (Press & Journal) external-link