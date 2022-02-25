Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Schwake
- 15Logan
- 16Brydon
- 29TravisBooked at 65mins
- 30CraneSubstituted forFarrellat 76'minutes
- 7McDonaldSubstituted forBrianat 82'minutes
- 6JardineSubstituted forBerryat 76'minutes
- 5StirlingBooked at 74mins
- 10HandlingBooked at 67mins
- 23Murray
- 19ShanleySubstituted forSeeat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9See
- 12Berry
- 14Farrell
- 17Boyle
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
Cowdenbeath
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gill
- 6Denham
- 5BarrBooked at 31mins
- 4Todd
- 2Thomson
- 7Ferguson
- 8Miller
- 3MullenBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSwannat 75'minutes
- 10BuchananSubstituted forMooreat 75'minutes
- 9CartySubstituted forBuchananat 62'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 11BarrowmanSubstituted forCoulsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Buchanan
- 15Dunn
- 16Coulson
- 17McDowall
- 18Swann
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 424
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Cammy Logan.
Booking
Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Jack Brydon (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ciaran Brian replaces Anthony McDonald.
Post update
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Lucas Berry replaces Daniel Jardine.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. James Farrell replaces Callum Crane.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Joseph Moore replaces Robbie Buchanan.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Fraser Mullen.