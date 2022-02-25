Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1

Hamilton and Inverness CT share the spoils

Josh Mullin cracked in an impressive opening goal
Inverness Caley Thistle's winless run extended to 10 games as they were held to a draw at Hamilton Accies.

The hosts struck first, with Josh Mullin smashing a sweet, angled strike home on 13 minutes.

But the Highlanders hit back on the half hour when Samuel Pearson slotted in after Ryan Fulton had saved well from Aaron Doran.

Fulton twice frustrated Billy Mckay in the second half and Pearson shot wide, while Mullin hit the post for Accies.

Deep into stoppage-time substitute Joe Hardy came close to grabbing a dramatic winner for the visitors but Fulton stuck out a foot to make the stop.

Thanks to a flying start to the season and the stuttering form of those behind them, Caley Thistle remain third, but they are six points behind front two Arbroath and Kilmarnock, having played more games than both.

Hamilton's campaign opened in wretched fashion but they have lost just twice in their last 12 outings and nudge up to sixth place.

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 24Lawson
  • 3Popescu
  • 34O'ReillyBooked at 22mins
  • 7MacDonald
  • 16Mullin
  • 18MimnaughSubstituted forRyanat 78'minutes
  • 14SpenceSubstituted forMartinat 69'minutes
  • 26RedfernSubstituted forBrownat 69'minutes
  • 17KennedySubstituted forWinterat 85'minutes
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 8Martin
  • 9Ryan
  • 15Hughes
  • 19Winter
  • 27Shiels
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown
  • 39Nicolson

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6DevineSubstituted forHarperat 62'minutes
  • 5DeasBooked at 76mins
  • 7PearsonSubstituted forHardyat 78'minutes
  • 4Welsh
  • 10DoranSubstituted forSutherlandat 68'minutes
  • 23McAlearBooked at 30mins
  • 9Mckay
  • 24Samuels

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 11Sutherland
  • 14Walsh
  • 20Hardy
  • 33Nicolson
  • 41Esson
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
1,187

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Inverness CT 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Inverness CT 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.

  4. Post update

    Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Harper following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).

  8. Post update

    Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sean Welsh.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).

  11. Post update

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Kai Kennedy.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirk Broadfoot.

  14. Post update

    Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Ryan.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical).

  19. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mihai Popescu.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath251210338182046
2Kilmarnock26144834191546
3Inverness CT27101073526940
4Raith Rovers2691163430438
5Partick Thistle23107637231437
6Hamilton27710102941-1231
7Morton2679103035-530
8Ayr2678112539-1429
9Dunfermline25411102440-1623
10Queen of Sth2548132540-1520
View full Scottish Championship table

