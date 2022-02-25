Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Josh Mullin cracked in an impressive opening goal for Hamilton

Inverness Caley Thistle's winless run extended to 10 games as they were held to a draw at Hamilton Accies.

The hosts struck first, with Josh Mullin smashing a sweet, angled strike home on 13 minutes.

But the Highlanders hit back on the half hour when Samuel Pearson slotted in after Ryan Fulton had saved well from Aaron Doran.

Fulton twice frustrated Billy Mckay in the second half and Pearson shot wide, while Mullin hit the post for Accies.

Deep into stoppage-time substitute Joe Hardy came close to grabbing a dramatic winner for the visitors but Fulton stuck out a foot to make the stop.

Thanks to a flying start to the season and the stuttering form of those behind them, Caley Thistle remain third, but they are six points behind front two Arbroath and Kilmarnock, having played more games than both.

Hamilton's campaign opened in wretched fashion but they have lost just twice in their last 12 outings and nudge up to sixth place.