Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Inverness CT 1.
Inverness Caley Thistle's winless run extended to 10 games as they were held to a draw at Hamilton Accies.
The hosts struck first, with Josh Mullin smashing a sweet, angled strike home on 13 minutes.
But the Highlanders hit back on the half hour when Samuel Pearson slotted in after Ryan Fulton had saved well from Aaron Doran.
Fulton twice frustrated Billy Mckay in the second half and Pearson shot wide, while Mullin hit the post for Accies.
Deep into stoppage-time substitute Joe Hardy came close to grabbing a dramatic winner for the visitors but Fulton stuck out a foot to make the stop.
Thanks to a flying start to the season and the stuttering form of those behind them, Caley Thistle remain third, but they are six points behind front two Arbroath and Kilmarnock, having played more games than both.
Hamilton's campaign opened in wretched fashion but they have lost just twice in their last 12 outings and nudge up to sixth place.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Fulton
- 24Lawson
- 3Popescu
- 34O'ReillyBooked at 22mins
- 7MacDonald
- 16Mullin
- 18MimnaughSubstituted forRyanat 78'minutes
- 14SpenceSubstituted forMartinat 69'minutes
- 26RedfernSubstituted forBrownat 69'minutes
- 17KennedySubstituted forWinterat 85'minutes
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 8Martin
- 9Ryan
- 15Hughes
- 19Winter
- 27Shiels
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
- 39Nicolson
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
- 15Broadfoot
- 6DevineSubstituted forHarperat 62'minutes
- 5DeasBooked at 76mins
- 7PearsonSubstituted forHardyat 78'minutes
- 4Welsh
- 10DoranSubstituted forSutherlandat 68'minutes
- 23McAlearBooked at 30mins
- 9Mckay
- 24Samuels
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 11Sutherland
- 14Walsh
- 20Hardy
- 33Nicolson
- 41Esson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 1,187
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Inverness CT 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.
Post update
Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT).
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Harper following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sean Welsh.
Post update
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Kai Kennedy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirk Broadfoot.
Post update
Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT).
Post update
Attempt saved. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Ryan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mihai Popescu.