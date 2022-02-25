Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton2NorwichNorwich City0

Southampton 2-0 Norwich City: Saints edge closer to European places with win over bottom club

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments59

Che Adams scores for Southampton
Four of Che Adams' seven Premier League goals this term have come against the three promoted sides

Southampton edged closer to the European places with a comfortable Premier League win over relegation-threatened Norwich at St Mary's.

Che Adams scored the opening goal of the game for the hosts, flicking the ball past Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn after Tino Livramento's cross had ricocheted around the six-yard box.

Oriol Romeu's sublime late volley wrapped up the points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

The result sees Southampton move up to ninth in the table, while Norwich remain bottom five points from safety, having played at least one game more than any of the five sides directly above them.

But for some errant finishing - and the performance of Gunn against his former employers - Saints' margin of victory would have been greater.

While they let a one-goal lead slip to lose the reverse fixture between the sides, the hosts rarely looked like relinquishing control on this occasion with the scoreline not a true reflection of their total dominance.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Kyle Walker-Peters both had powerful efforts saved by Gunn, while Adams headed wide when well placed from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    7.37

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    7.68

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    7.53

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    7.66

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    8.17

  6. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    8.41

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    8.20

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    8.46

  9. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    7.61

  10. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    8.19

  11. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.53

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    7.05

  2. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    7.22

  3. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    6.36

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameGunn
    Average rating

    6.41

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    4.47

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    4.91

  4. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    4.39

  5. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    4.51

  6. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    4.37

  7. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    4.99

  9. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    4.65

  10. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    4.24

  11. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    4.99

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    4.21

  2. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    4.34

  3. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    4.25

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22SalisuBooked at 39mins
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forDjenepoat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6Romeu
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forLongat 83'minutes
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forStephensat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 15Perraud
  • 19Djenepo
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 41Lewis
  • 43Valery

Norwich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 90mins
  • 16NormannSubstituted forRuppat 72'minutes
  • 24Sargent
  • 8GilmourSubstituted forDowellat 81'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forLees-Melouat 72'minutes
  • 22PukkiBooked at 59mins

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 3Byram
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
31,182

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home27
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 2, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Norwich City 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo replaces Stuart Armstrong.

  4. Booking

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 2, Norwich City 0. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Angus Gunn.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

  11. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Che Adams.

  14. Post update

    Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kenny McLean (Norwich City).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Billy Gilmour.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Jack Stephens replaces Armando Broja.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by Citizen67, today at 22:12

    It’great that the Saints team have ‘clicked’ really hope they can keep this form going. Next few opponents on the forthcoming fixtures list.look beatable on this form also.

  • Comment posted by U19466723, today at 22:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Roly, today at 22:12

    We just can't compete in the PL. Please no more promotions. Better to win a few , lose a few rather than lose most weeks in the PL.

  • Comment posted by maninacave, today at 22:11

    Norwich may be done, but for business? Money up, money down. Job done.

  • Comment posted by Rocket 1, today at 22:11

    Great Result Saints keep it going.

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 22:09

    Norwich are surely back down now..
    Only the owner to blame..
    Takes the Premier league money but gives nothing back..
    Quicker these parachute payments are stopped the better..

    • Reply posted by stanley06, today at 22:11

      stanley06 replied:
      Agree about the owner. All proper Norwich fans want Delia out. However, if you stop parachute payments, then no-one in the Championship is going to try and buy decent players as they face bankruptcy without the payments. It's the European Super League part one if you end parachute payments.

  • Comment posted by Barclay123, today at 22:08

    Now can we send Gilmour back? Please???

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 22:07

    "while Norwich remain bottom five points from safety"

    Where is the punctuation here? I would expect people with jobs as journalists to have a mastery of grammatical structure. At least shell out for a Grammarly subscription if you don't. We fund this.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:12

      Forza Italia replied:
      I'd expect people who read sport journalism to understand that it's written in a journalistic style to make it exciting and straight forward. Pedants' pretend grammar rules are not required.

  • Comment posted by da, today at 22:06

    The joys of being a football fan. Two lousy journeys with a defeat you expected in between.
    All for about £60-70 too.
    We've all done it & we'll do it again.

  • Comment posted by DrNige, today at 22:06

    Soton on a good run, Norwich doomed.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 22:05

    Walker-Peter’s has to be on the England radar now surely

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:04

    The chances of Norwich surviving must be close to 'never' now. Surely

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 22:03

    Let us be having having you Norwich.........back in the Championship next season!

    • Reply posted by stanley06, today at 22:08

      stanley06 replied:
      Where we will walk it yet again. OTBC.

  • Comment posted by magiras, today at 22:02

    U also have a great manager too

  • Comment posted by magiras, today at 22:02

    A wolves supporter
    Well done saints..

  • Comment posted by Truth Facts and Honesty, today at 22:02

    I want to hear more about the rug juggler Conte 😅

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 22:01