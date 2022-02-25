Match ends, Southampton 2, Norwich City 0.
Southampton edged closer to the European places with a comfortable Premier League win over relegation-threatened Norwich at St Mary's.
Che Adams scored the opening goal of the game for the hosts, flicking the ball past Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn after Tino Livramento's cross had ricocheted around the six-yard box.
Oriol Romeu's sublime late volley wrapped up the points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.
The result sees Southampton move up to ninth in the table, while Norwich remain bottom five points from safety, having played at least one game more than any of the five sides directly above them.
But for some errant finishing - and the performance of Gunn against his former employers - Saints' margin of victory would have been greater.
While they let a one-goal lead slip to lose the reverse fixture between the sides, the hosts rarely looked like relinquishing control on this occasion with the scoreline not a true reflection of their total dominance.
Mohamed Elyounoussi and Kyle Walker-Peters both had powerful efforts saved by Gunn, while Adams headed wide when well placed from a James Ward-Prowse corner.
More to follow.
- Premier League: Follow Southampton v Norwich City
- Go straight to all the best Southampton content
- Visit our Norwich City page
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
7.53
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameStephensAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
6.36
Norwich City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameGunnAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
4.99
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
4.25
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 21Livramento
- 35Bednarek
- 22SalisuBooked at 39mins
- 2Walker-Peters
- 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forDjenepoat 90+2'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6Romeu
- 24Elyounoussi
- 10AdamsSubstituted forLongat 83'minutes
- 18BrojaSubstituted forStephensat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 15Perraud
- 19Djenepo
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 41Lewis
- 43Valery
Norwich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21WilliamsBooked at 90mins
- 16NormannSubstituted forRuppat 72'minutes
- 24Sargent
- 8GilmourSubstituted forDowellat 81'minutes
- 23McLean
- 17RashicaSubstituted forLees-Melouat 72'minutes
- 22PukkiBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 3Byram
- 6Zimmermann
- 7Rupp
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 20Lees-Melou
- 30Giannoulis
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 31,182
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Norwich City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Booking
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 2, Norwich City 0. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).
Post update
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Che Adams.
Post update
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kenny McLean (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Billy Gilmour.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Jack Stephens replaces Armando Broja.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Only the owner to blame..
Takes the Premier league money but gives nothing back..
Quicker these parachute payments are stopped the better..
Where is the punctuation here? I would expect people with jobs as journalists to have a mastery of grammatical structure. At least shell out for a Grammarly subscription if you don't. We fund this.
All for about £60-70 too.
We've all done it & we'll do it again.
Well done saints..