Four of Che Adams' seven Premier League goals this term have come against the three promoted sides

Southampton edged closer to the European places with a comfortable Premier League win over relegation-threatened Norwich at St Mary's.

Che Adams scored the opening goal of the game for the hosts, flicking the ball past Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn after Tino Livramento's cross had ricocheted around the six-yard box.

Oriol Romeu's sublime late volley wrapped up the points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

The result sees Southampton move up to ninth in the table, while Norwich remain bottom five points from safety, having played at least one game more than any of the five sides directly above them.

But for some errant finishing - and the performance of Gunn against his former employers - Saints' margin of victory would have been greater.

While they let a one-goal lead slip to lose the reverse fixture between the sides, the hosts rarely looked like relinquishing control on this occasion with the scoreline not a true reflection of their total dominance.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Kyle Walker-Peters both had powerful efforts saved by Gunn, while Adams headed wide when well placed from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Post update Match ends, Southampton 2, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Norwich City 0. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo replaces Stuart Armstrong. Booking Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City). goal Goal! Goal! Southampton 2, Norwich City 0. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner. Post update Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Angus Gunn. Post update Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton). Post update Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Che Adams. Post update Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Kenny McLean (Norwich City). Post update Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Billy Gilmour. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Jack Stephens replaces Armando Broja. Post update Attempt blocked. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.