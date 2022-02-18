SheBelieves Cup
USAUSA0Czech RepublicCzech Republic0

USA 0-0 Czech Republic: Trinity Rodman makes debut in draw

Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman (right) was named the National Women's Soccer League rookie of the year

The United States were held to a goalless draw by the Czech Republic in the SheBelieves Cup as young prospect Trinity Rodman was given her debut.

The 19-year-old, daughter of former basketball star Dennis, had a headed chance kept out by Barbora Votikova as the Czech goalkeeper made eight saves.

One was a smart stop from Catarina Macario as the visitors took a point from their opening game in California.

The US, who have named a young squad, are now unbeaten in 63 home games.

Iceland beat New Zealand 1-0 in their first match of the four-team tournament.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland11001013
2Czech Republic10100001
3USA10100001
4New Zealand100101-10
View full SheBelieves Cup table

