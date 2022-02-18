Match ends, USA 0, Czech Republic Women 0.
The United States were held to a goalless draw by the Czech Republic in the SheBelieves Cup as young prospect Trinity Rodman was given her debut.
The 19-year-old, daughter of former basketball star Dennis, had a headed chance kept out by Barbora Votikova as the Czech goalkeeper made eight saves.
One was a smart stop from Catarina Macario as the visitors took a point from their opening game in California.
The US, who have named a young squad, are now unbeaten in 63 home games.
Iceland beat New Zealand 1-0 in their first match of the four-team tournament.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Murphy
- 5O'Hara
- 15Cook
- 12DavidsonSubstituted forSauerbrunnat 72'minutes
- 19FoxSubstituted forSonnettat 45'minutes
- 16LavelleSubstituted forSanchezat 72'minutes
- 17Sullivan
- 6GautratSubstituted forMewisat 45'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forPurceat 61'minutes
- 20Macario
- 9PughSubstituted forRodmanat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Naeher
- 2Rodman
- 3Williams
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 7Hatch
- 8Huerta
- 10Howell
- 13Sanchez
- 14Sonnett
- 21Kingsbury
- 22Mewis
- 23Purce
Czech Republic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Votíková
- 2Dlasková
- 4Bertholdová
- 19Necidová
- 5Slajsová
- 11KrejcirikováSubstituted forCernáat 79'minutes
- 18DubcováSubstituted forPochmanováat 90+3'minutes
- 12CahynováBooked at 59mins
- 10Svitková
- 9StaskováSubstituted forCvrckováat 90'minutes
- 7MartínkováSubstituted forKhýrováat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kotrcová
- 6Khýrová
- 8Pochmanová
- 13Chlastáková
- 14Cvrcková
- 15Stárová
- 16Lukásová
- 17Szewieczková
- 20Buzková
- 21Mrázová
- 22Cerná
- 23Vanícková
- Referee:
- Laura Fortunato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 0, Czech Republic Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Aneta Pochmanová replaces Kamila Dubcová.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Klára Cvrcková replaces Andrea Stasková.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kelley O'Hara (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andi Sullivan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrea Stasková (Czech Republic Women) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Klára Cahynová (Czech Republic Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrea Stasková.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Katerina Svitková (Czech Republic Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Stasková.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Simona Necidová.
Post update
Foul by Trinity Rodman (USA).
Post update
Klára Cahynová (Czech Republic Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Michaela Khýrová replaces Lucie Martínková.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Franny Cerná replaces Tereza Krejciriková.
Post update
Offside, USA. Catarina Macario tries a through ball, but Ashley Sanchez is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Czech Republic Women. Andrea Stasková tries a through ball, but Kamila Dubcová is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, USA. Trinity Rodman tries a through ball, but Kristie Mewis is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trinity Rodman (USA) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelley O'Hara with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kristie Mewis (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emily Sonnett.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andi Sullivan (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Catarina Macario with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Becky Sauerbrunn replaces Tierna Davidson.