FRI 18 Feb 2022
SheBelieves Cup
USA
USA
04:00
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Venue:
Dignity Health Sports Park
USA v Czech Republic
Last updated on
30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
.
From the section
Women's Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Friday 18th February 2022
Iceland
Iceland
01:00
New Zealand
New Zealand
USA
USA
04:00
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
View all
SheBelieves Cup scores
As It Stands
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
Pts
1
Czech Republic
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Iceland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
New Zealand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
USA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
View full
SheBelieves Cup
table
