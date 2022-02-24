Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Chelsea and Liverpool's two games in the Premier League this season ended all square

The first major domestic trophy of the season will be heading either to Chelsea or Liverpool when the two sides meet in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Nothing could separate the two sides in the Premier League this season, as they drew 1-1 at Anfield on 28 August and 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on 2 January.

There will have to be a winner at Wembley, but who will the key players be? And how would your combined Chelsea-Liverpool XI look? Pick it below.

