With 14 fixtures in gameweek 26 and eight teams doubling up it's a real opportunity to rack up a big score.

As always getting the right balance between the template team and the differential picks is going to be crucial if you're going to get the better of your mini-league rivals, but refreshingly there are different ways to go about it this week.

Probably the most popular of those will be to triple captain Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's home games against Norwich and Leeds.

Yes there is an obvious fear of him potentially getting a rest at some point over those two games with the League Cup final against Chelsea coming four days after the Leeds fixture but as we know Salah won't necessarily need the full 180 minutes to do the damage against a couple of the Premier League's leakier defences.

If that's too obvious a move for you then don't forget you can still captain Salah while maybe using another one of your chips.

That way you would only miss out on a third of his points compared to those who decide to triple captain him but you could still make ground via a different route while saving the triple captain chip for another day.

Taking my team as an example I could make three transfers at a cost of four points this week, captain Salah and play the Bench Boost chip to use all 15 players in my squad.

That would give me 8 double gameweek players in Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Conor Coady, Salah, Max Cornet, Emmanuel Dennis and whoever I decide to bring in for Demarai Gray - I'm currently thinking about Wilfried Zaha or Jack Harrison for that slot.

I would also have Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden with a home fixture against Tottenham, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio at home to Newcastle, Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez at home to Burnley, Diogo Dalot away at Leeds and Ollie Watkins at home to Watford.

There is always the option of taking further points hits to bring in more double gameweek players but don't forget to make sure those signings also fit into your longer-term plan.

Wout Weghorst coming in for Antonio or Watkins would be a possibility there as Burnley also have a double gameweek 27 but I'd want to be sure about his fitness having picked up that injury in the defeat by Liverpool.

I would also be interested in Kieran Tierney or Bukayo Saka with Arsenal's double against Wolves and Brentford but I'd then be struggling to field 11 players in gameweek 27 and I'm not planning on using my Free Hit chip that week.

Weighing all that up I am still leaning towards triple-captaining Salah as I would be worried about the Bench Boost plan getting scuppered by Pep roulette and I will probably save it for when I can plan a bit more to set my squad up for another double gameweek.

I also feel Salah has more potential to explode with a really big score as triple-captain compared to the extra four players included in the Bench Boost.

The other option this week is to go with the Free Hit chip particularly if you've still got two of those to play and you're happy that your squad will be able to cope with either gameweek 27 or gameweek 30 without one.

Statman Dave came up with this potential starting eleven for a Free Hit team in the Fantasy 606 podcast this week….

The third midfield slot could equally be taken by the likes of Max Cornet or Wilfried Zaha depending on your preference, unfortunately you can't afford Son Heung-Min as it wouldn't leave enough money to complete the bench.

And as you'll hear in the podcast this week Dave is still backing Harry Kane to start banging in the goals again - he tells us that in the last 6 gameweeks he's had 31 shots on goal, 14 of those on target with an xG of 4.06, higher than anyone in the league.

He's only got two goals to show for it but if you're thinking about switching Cristiano Ronaldo out of your team this week then Kane could be your man as Tottenham double against Manchester City and Burnley and then face Leeds and Everton in the following two gameweeks.

There's then an easy jump to Romelu Lukaku for a nice Chelsea fixture run if he can build on his goals which helped Chelsea win the Club World Cup.

Plenty to think about before the 11:00 GMT deadline on Saturday.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing gameweek 25 is available now on the BBC Sounds app.