Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers: Van Bronckhorst calls for calm after memorable Europa League win
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst called for calm after his side earned a momentous Europa League victory at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
The Ibrox side take a two-goal lead into next Thursday's knockout play-off second leg after netting four goals at a stunned Signal Iduna Park.
Van Bronckhorst expressed his pride at the result, but was keen to stress the tie is only at the halfway stage.
"It is a great night, but only a great night," the Dutchman said post-match.
Van Bronckhorst added: "We are not through to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to have a good performance next week as well."
Rangers started aggressively, but were composed in possession against a Dortmund side currently second in Germany's top flight, just six points off leaders Bayern Munich.
The Ibrox boss highlighted "the benefit of having VAR" after a check allowed James Tavernier to open the scoring from the spot.
Alfredo Morelos added a quickfire second with a back-post tap-in before John Lundstram's left-foot drive from the edge of the area had Rangers in dreamland.
England teenager Jude Bellingham replied instantly with a fine curling finish of his own, but Dan-Axel Zagadou's own-goal restored a remarkable three-goal lead.
However, Raphael Guerreiro's dipping strike means Van Bronckhorst's side go into the return leg with a two-goal advantage.
And the Rangers boss said there is still "a lot of work to do" to ensure they go through.
"We wanted to take a result back with us to Glasgow," he added. "I think we achieved that with a two-goal difference.
"There are a lot of positives to take from this game. I thought the boys were exceptional. Every man, even the substitutes who came on, everyone did a fantastic job. But like I say, it is only halfway."
