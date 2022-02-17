Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers side stunned Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst called for calm after his side earned a momentous Europa League victory at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Ibrox side take a two-goal lead into next Thursday's knockout play-off second leg after netting four goals at a stunned Signal Iduna Park.

Van Bronckhorst expressed his pride at the result, but was keen to stress the tie is only at the halfway stage.

"It is a great night, but only a great night," the Dutchman said post-match.

Van Bronckhorst added: "We are not through to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to have a good performance next week as well."

Rangers started aggressively, but were composed in possession against a Dortmund side currently second in Germany's top flight, just six points off leaders Bayern Munich.

The Ibrox boss highlighted "the benefit of having VAR" after a check allowed James Tavernier to open the scoring from the spot.

Alfredo Morelos added a quickfire second with a back-post tap-in before John Lundstram's left-foot drive from the edge of the area had Rangers in dreamland.

England teenager Jude Bellingham replied instantly with a fine curling finish of his own, but Dan-Axel Zagadou's own-goal restored a remarkable three-goal lead.

However, Raphael Guerreiro's dipping strike means Van Bronckhorst's side go into the return leg with a two-goal advantage.

And the Rangers boss said there is still "a lot of work to do" to ensure they go through.

"We wanted to take a result back with us to Glasgow," he added. "I think we achieved that with a two-goal difference.

"There are a lot of positives to take from this game. I thought the boys were exceptional. Every man, even the substitutes who came on, everyone did a fantastic job. But like I say, it is only halfway."