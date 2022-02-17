Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Oumar Niasse scored 12 goals in 65 Premier League appearances for Everton, Hull and Cardiff

League One side Burton Albion have signed former Everton and Senegal striker Oumar Niasse as a free agent.

The 31-year-old scored nine goals in 42 appearances during five years with the Toffees and also played in the Premier League on loan with Hull and Cardiff.

Niasse, who cost Everton £13.5m from Lokomotiv Moscow, left Huddersfield in June without making an appearance.

"He's shown us he can add something to the squad," Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website. external-link

"He's been training with us for a short period and has shown a lot of hunger and desire to get back playing.

"We know he's made over 50 Premier League appearances - hopefully he'll be a good help for us to finish the season strongly."

The Brewers, 12th in League One and 10 points off the play-offs, have not disclosed the length of Niasse's deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.