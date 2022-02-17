Last updated on .From the section Football

Ex-Manchester United striker Rooney (left) and former Chelsea defender Terry were rivals at club level but team-mates for England

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has been warned by the Football Association after saying he once wore boots with long studs "to injure someone".

The FA sought Rooney's observations after his comments external-link about Manchester United's game at Chelsea in 2006.

Rooney's England team-mate John Terry suffered a foot injury in the game, which Chelsea won 3-0.

"For that game I changed them [studs] to big, long metal ones - the maximum length you could have," said Rooney.

The 36-year-old added: "I wanted to try and hurt someone, try and injure someone."

England's all-time leading goalscorer added that if there was a challenge there "I knew I'd want to go in for it properly, basically - I did, actually".

"John Terry left the stadium on crutches. I left a hole in his foot and then I signed my shirt to him after the game... and a few weeks later I sent it to him and asked for my stud back."

Responding to Rooney's comments, Terry posted a message on social media with a number of laughing emojis and said: "Is this when you left your stud in my foot?"

In 2002, ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was banned and fined by the FA after a claim in his autobiography that he deliberately set out to hurt Manchester City midfielder Alf Inge Haaland in a game in April 2001.