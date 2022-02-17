Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Ben Brereton Diaz went off in the 70th minute of Monday's game

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz will be out for "a period of time" with a twisted ankle.

Manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that the 22-year-old Chile international had picked up the injury in Monday's goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

But it is unknown how long Rovers will be without their 20-goal top scorer.

"Ben is going to miss a period of time, but we will have to wait and see how long that will be," Mowbray said.

"He won't be available this weekend which is a blow, but it's an opportunity for someone else to see if they can knock the goals in."

Blackburn are third in the Championship, four points behind Bournemouth, but they have failed to win, or score, in any of their last four matches.

Mowbray could not put a timescale on his return but he will miss Saturday's home game against Millwall.

"Some recover very quickly and for some it drags on and on," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"But fingers crossed, Ben recovers quickly and he'll be back soon."