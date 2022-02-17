Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Spain and Germany meet in the group stage at Euro 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium on 12 July

Lea Schuller scored an 88th-minute equaliser to earn depleted Germany a point against Spain in the opening game of the Arnold Clark Cup.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas had put Spain ahead at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Barcelona captain Putellas pounced on an error by Lena Oberdorf to lob keeper Merle Frohms, before Schuller tucked home to level in the closing moments.

Germany were missing several players due to injuries and Covid-19.

But Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side created the better chances before Putellas showed her class in the opener of the four-team tournament.

England and Canada are also playing in the new competition which the hosts, Spain and Germany are using as a warm-up before the European Championship this summer.

Spain play England - who meet Canada in their opening game later (19:30 GMT) - in their second game at Norwich's Carrow Road on Sunday (15:15 GMT).

They will hope to have Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey available after she was forced off in the first half with an injury.

Despite not being at full-strength, two-time world champions Germany started well for what was a dress rehearsal for their Euro 2022 group game against Spain at the Brentford Community Stadium on 12 July.

Jule Brand and Klara Buhl both went close while Schuller also missed a big chance.

Spain keeper Sandra Panos also produced a superb stop to deny Lina Magull a 72nd-minute equaliser before Lucia Garcia was frustrated by a fine finger-tip save onto the bar by Frohms at the other end.

Schuller, though, had the final say as she struck inside the box to deny Spain victory.