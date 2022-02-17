Arnold Clark Cup
GermanyGermany1SpainSpain1

Germany 1-1 Spain: Lea Schuller scores late equaliser in opening Arnold Clark Cup game

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Spain's players celebrate taking the lead against Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup at Middlesbrough
Spain and Germany meet in the group stage at Euro 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium on 12 July

Lea Schuller scored an 88th-minute equaliser to earn depleted Germany a point against Spain in the opening game of the Arnold Clark Cup.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas had put Spain ahead at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Barcelona captain Putellas pounced on an error by Lena Oberdorf to lob keeper Merle Frohms, before Schuller tucked home to level in the closing moments.

Germany were missing several players due to injuries and Covid-19.

But Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side created the better chances before Putellas showed her class in the opener of the four-team tournament.

England and Canada are also playing in the new competition which the hosts, Spain and Germany are using as a warm-up before the European Championship this summer.

Spain play England - who meet Canada in their opening game later (19:30 GMT) - in their second game at Norwich's Carrow Road on Sunday (15:15 GMT).

They will hope to have Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey available after she was forced off in the first half with an injury.

Despite not being at full-strength, two-time world champions Germany started well for what was a dress rehearsal for their Euro 2022 group game against Spain at the Brentford Community Stadium on 12 July.

Jule Brand and Klara Buhl both went close while Schuller also missed a big chance.

Spain keeper Sandra Panos also produced a superb stop to deny Lina Magull a 72nd-minute equaliser before Lucia Garcia was frustrated by a fine finger-tip save onto the bar by Frohms at the other end.

Schuller, though, had the final say as she struck inside the box to deny Spain victory.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Frohms
  • 4Rall
  • 6Oberdorf
  • 8Feldkamp
  • 15Gwinn
  • 16DallmannSubstituted forKleinherneat 64'minutes
  • 13Däbritz
  • 20MagullSubstituted forFreigangat 78'minutes
  • 22BrandSubstituted forCerciat 78'minutes
  • 7Schüller
  • 19BühlSubstituted forAnyomiat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kleinherne
  • 3Maier
  • 11Freigang
  • 12Tufekovic
  • 14Kayikci
  • 17Rauch
  • 18Anyomi
  • 21Berger
  • 23Doorsoun
  • 24Cerci
  • 25Dongus
  • 26Hagel

Spain

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Paños García-Villamil
  • 2Batlle Pascual
  • 20Pereira CejudoSubstituted forAleixandri Lópezat 78'minutes
  • 16León Cebrián
  • 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
  • 12Guijarro GutiérrezBooked at 35mins
  • 11Sarriegi IsasaSubstituted forCardona De Miguelat 58'minutes
  • 6Bonmatí ConcaSubstituted forGuerrero Sanmartínat 78'minutes
  • 14Putellas SeguraSubstituted forPinaat 78'minutes
  • 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forGarcía Córdobaat 23'minutes
  • 10Hermoso FuentesSubstituted forGonzález Rodríguezat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gallardo Núñez
  • 3Aleixandri López
  • 4García Gómez
  • 5Andrés Sanz
  • 7Guerrero Sanmartín
  • 9González Rodríguez
  • 17García Córdoba
  • 18Cardona De Miguel
  • 19Carmona García
  • 21Eizagirre Lasa
  • 22Pina
  • 23Rodríguez Rivero

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 1, Spain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 1, Spain 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lucía García (Spain).

  4. Post update

    Maximiliane Rall (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Leila Ouahabi (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Selina Cerci (Germany).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 1, Spain 1. Lea Schüller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximiliane Rall.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sara Däbritz.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Irene Guerrero (Spain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Laura Freigang replaces Lina Magull.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Selina Cerci replaces Jule Brand.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Claudia Pina replaces Alexia Putellas.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Laia Aleixandri replaces Andrea Pereira.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Irene Guerrero replaces Aitana Bonmatí.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Merle Frohms.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lina Magull (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Giulia Gwinn.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patri Guijarro with a through ball.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 17th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany10101101
2Spain10101101
3Canada00000000
4England00000000
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport