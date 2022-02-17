Match ends, Germany 1, Spain 1.
Lea Schuller scored an 88th-minute equaliser to earn depleted Germany a point against Spain in the opening game of the Arnold Clark Cup.
Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas had put Spain ahead at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.
Barcelona captain Putellas pounced on an error by Lena Oberdorf to lob keeper Merle Frohms, before Schuller tucked home to level in the closing moments.
Germany were missing several players due to injuries and Covid-19.
But Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side created the better chances before Putellas showed her class in the opener of the four-team tournament.
England and Canada are also playing in the new competition which the hosts, Spain and Germany are using as a warm-up before the European Championship this summer.
Spain play England - who meet Canada in their opening game later (19:30 GMT) - in their second game at Norwich's Carrow Road on Sunday (15:15 GMT).
They will hope to have Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey available after she was forced off in the first half with an injury.
Despite not being at full-strength, two-time world champions Germany started well for what was a dress rehearsal for their Euro 2022 group game against Spain at the Brentford Community Stadium on 12 July.
Jule Brand and Klara Buhl both went close while Schuller also missed a big chance.
Spain keeper Sandra Panos also produced a superb stop to deny Lina Magull a 72nd-minute equaliser before Lucia Garcia was frustrated by a fine finger-tip save onto the bar by Frohms at the other end.
Schuller, though, had the final say as she struck inside the box to deny Spain victory.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Frohms
- 4Rall
- 6Oberdorf
- 8Feldkamp
- 15Gwinn
- 16DallmannSubstituted forKleinherneat 64'minutes
- 13Däbritz
- 20MagullSubstituted forFreigangat 78'minutes
- 22BrandSubstituted forCerciat 78'minutes
- 7Schüller
- 19BühlSubstituted forAnyomiat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kleinherne
- 3Maier
- 11Freigang
- 12Tufekovic
- 14Kayikci
- 17Rauch
- 18Anyomi
- 21Berger
- 23Doorsoun
- 24Cerci
- 25Dongus
- 26Hagel
Spain
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Paños García-Villamil
- 2Batlle Pascual
- 20Pereira CejudoSubstituted forAleixandri Lópezat 78'minutes
- 16León Cebrián
- 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
- 12Guijarro GutiérrezBooked at 35mins
- 11Sarriegi IsasaSubstituted forCardona De Miguelat 58'minutes
- 6Bonmatí ConcaSubstituted forGuerrero Sanmartínat 78'minutes
- 14Putellas SeguraSubstituted forPinaat 78'minutes
- 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forGarcía Córdobaat 23'minutes
- 10Hermoso FuentesSubstituted forGonzález Rodríguezat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gallardo Núñez
- 3Aleixandri López
- 4García Gómez
- 5Andrés Sanz
- 7Guerrero Sanmartín
- 9González Rodríguez
- 17García Córdoba
- 18Cardona De Miguel
- 19Carmona García
- 21Eizagirre Lasa
- 22Pina
- 23Rodríguez Rivero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 1, Spain 1.
Post update
Foul by Lucía García (Spain).
Post update
Maximiliane Rall (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Leila Ouahabi (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Selina Cerci (Germany).
Goal!
Goal! Germany 1, Spain 1. Lea Schüller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximiliane Rall.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sara Däbritz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Irene Guerrero (Spain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Laura Freigang replaces Lina Magull.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Selina Cerci replaces Jule Brand.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Claudia Pina replaces Alexia Putellas.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Laia Aleixandri replaces Andrea Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Irene Guerrero replaces Aitana Bonmatí.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Merle Frohms.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lina Magull (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Giulia Gwinn.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patri Guijarro with a through ball.