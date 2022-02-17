Homepage
THU 17 Feb 2022
Arnold Clark Cup
Germany
Germany
14:30
Spain
Spain
Venue:
Riverside Stadium
Germany v Spain
Last updated on
12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
.
From the section
Women's Football
Follow live coverage of the Arnold Clark Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Thursday 17th February 2022
Germany
Germany
14:30
Spain
Spain
England
England
19:30
Canada
Canada
View all
Arnold Clark Cup scores
As It Stands
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
Pts
1
Canada
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
View full
Arnold Clark Cup
table
