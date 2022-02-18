Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's a four-two split of Scottish Premiership fixtures across Saturday and Sunday.

We've got you covered for team news, stats and team selectors.

Hibernian v Ross County (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Demetri Mitchell joins the list of injured players at Hibernian, which includes captain Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn and Joe Newell.

Long-term absentees Kyle Magennis and Harry Clarke are still making their way back to fitness.

Ross County new signing Josh Sims is not yet up to speed after being released by Southampton last summer, while midfielder David Cancola remains out with a groin problem.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney: "We've had to use players in two or three different positions, players like Lewis Stevenson, who has has been excellent for me.

"He's showing attributes I knew he had but to do it in a number six position is very good. He certainly helps bring up the average age of the squad because otherwise we've got a very young outfield 10 at the moment. I can't speak highly enough of him. Even in terms of wearing the armband, he's taken it to a new level."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "At the moment, the focus is just looking at ourselves. Genuinely, I'm not going to look at anyone else to try to do us favours. I don't think that is the way to do it.

"You do that and you start being in despair when you see certain results so I think we look after ourselves. We let other teams' results and trends look after them."

Did you know? Hibernian lost just once in seven home top-flight matches against Ross County but have not won a league game so far in 2022.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v St Mirren

Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have a full-strength squad to select from.

On-loan Norwich forward Sebastian Soto is likely to be involved for the first time after having his early weeks at the club disrupted by Covid and injury issues.

St Mirren suffered disruption on Friday when manager Jim Goodwin was given permission to speak to Aberdeen.

Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy both remain out, while fellow forward Lee Erwin has left to sign for Finnish side Haka.

Livingston striker Sebastian Soto: "The energy the team play with will suit me. I'm not one to really have a lackadaisical game - I like to play energised and attack and work hard. These guys give it everything in every game, and that in itself is impressive. There's a good spirit in the team."

St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy: "We can't affect whether the manager goes or stays. We just get on with training and focus on the game. We have good players here and we know what we have been doing to get these results so it's a case of more of the same."

Did you know? Livingston are winless in five league meetings with St Mirren, who have won their past two visits to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Motherwell left-back Nathan McGinley missed last Saturday's Scottish Cup victory over the Dons but could return for this repeat fixture.

However, midfielder Barry Maguire remains sidelined with a torn quad muscle.

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson gave nothing away over the fitness of Declan Gallagher and Scott Brown, who both went off injured against St Johnstone in midweek. Ross McCrorie missed Tuesday's game after limping heavily off the Fir Park pitch last weekend.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "All players have to play on the edge. We all have to do that, we have to work and live on the edge. This is elite professional football, everyone wants to win. You can't do that at 70-80 per cent, 90 per cent. It has to be all in."

Aberdeen caretaker boss Barry Robson: "It's not easy against a team which is physical, up and at you and organised. They make the game difficult for you as they have good size and are good are set-plays.

"These are the challenges you come up against and you have to be ready for them when you go down there. If you're not then it is going to be a long afternoon."

Did you know? Motherwell have beaten Aberdeen three times in all competitions so far this season, scoring twice on each occasion.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Hearts

There will be a pitch inspection at McDiarmid Park at 10:00 GMT on Saturday after heavy snowfall.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark and full-back Callum Booth are both rated as 50-50 for St Johnstone, with respective calf and groin problems.

Cammy MacPherson remains out after dislocating his shoulder again while Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon are long-term absentees.

Forwards Nadir Ciftci and Michael O'Halloran return following hamstring injuries.

Defender Craig Halkett is the only confirmed absentee for Hearts as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

St Johnstone striker Stevie May: "Over the last few weeks we've started to put together a few performances and picked up points here and there. We're disappointed not to have picked up more points because a couple of other games could have gone our way but spirits are still good within the team.

"We look to have turned the corner in terms of performances and the fans are right behind us."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It's been a while since we had a full week because we've had four midweeks on the bounce so it's been good to get a wee bit of preparation and proper training because previously it's just been game-recover-game-recover."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten in their past 14 home top-flight matches against Hearts but have won just one of their past 16 home league matches.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee United v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew has returned to training after being out with a calf problem, while full-back Kieran Freeman has an outside chance of making the Dundee United squad after suffering a muscle injury.

Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are medium to long-term absentees for the home side.

Fashion Sakala, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin could return for Rangers after being left out of Thursday's incredible Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund for unspecified reasons.

Defender Filip Helander will be available, having not been registered to play in Europe.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts: "It is going to be a really tough game for us but also by the same token I think at this stage of the season everyone is fighting for their own objectives and aspirations, that's certainly what we are doing and we want to target points from the game."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Of course, it's a good feeling to come back from Germany with a win. I think we're all very proud of the performance.

"The emotions are still really good but we're fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday."

Did you know? Both of this season's meetings of Dundee United and Rangers have been won 1-0 by the home team.

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Celtic v Dundee (15:00)

Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is available after not being listed in the Premiership leader's Europa Conference League squad.

The injured Mikey Johnston also missed Thursday's 3-1 home loss to Bodo/Glimt and remains out along with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull.

Mark McGhee takes charge of Dundee for the first time but will watch from the stand due to an outstanding six-match touchline ban incurred whilst at Motherwell in 2017.

Vontae Daley-Campbell returns from suspension, Jordan Marshall is battling to be fit and Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor: "When you get to this point in the season, every point counts and every game counts.

"That's the beauty of playing at this club. The standards are always super high and you have to meet them. You've got to do everything you can so when the next game comes, you are fresh and ready to go and you attack every game exactly the same. You need to win."

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I'll pick the team but I'll do it, of course, with counsel (from the coaching staff). I watched the Hearts game (last week's 2-1 win). If we can play like that at Celtic Park on Sunday then we'll do fine.

"I will try and prove to the Dundee supporters that I'm the guy they need and I'm the guy they want. What we have to do is get the best performance out of the group that we have that we can possibly get."

Did you know? Dundee have not beaten Celtic since a win in Glasgow in 2001.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team